Lynch family plans second 'Reimagine America' discussion following police shooting death
NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Donovon-Wayne Lynch Foundation will tackle some tough topics in a "Reimagine America" discussion at Norfolk State University. Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer last year during a chaotic night at the...
High profile Norfolk murder trial halted after courthouse receives bomb threat
NORFOLK, Va. — Friday marked the third day in the trial of a man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011. On June 10, 2011, Norfolk police found 20-year-old Chris Cummings shot to death in his home near Old Dominion University. Rashad Dooley faces several charges...
City of Norfolk Courthouse reopens after bomb threat
At 1:22 p.m., Norfolk police gave the all clear.
Additional abuse allegations surface against Chesapeake Special Ed teacher
Aniyah Cook was seven years old when her mother says she was mistreated and neglected by her Special Ed teacher Janice Maw. Maw was arrested last month following accusations of abuse.
Eyewitness testifies against a man accused of killing ODU student
One of the men accused of killing Old Dominion University student, Chris Cummings, is on trial.
Man charged after gun found in backpack of 1st-grade student at Suffolk school
Suffolk Police responded to an incident Thursday involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.
Norfolk man caught after running through creek to get away from troopers
Tony Diaz ran from officers on Thursday night and a Norfolk neighborhood had a front-row seat to his arrest. Diaz is currently facing drug charges out of Fairfax County and thought a Virginia State Police Officer was pulling him over for that.
Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
New weapons detection systems launched at several schools in Hampton
The Hampton City Schools division is expanding the use of Bluetooth-powered weapons detection systems to prevent guns and knives from entering school buildings.
Hampton Police Division: Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. leaves two hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning. According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city. When...
5 suspects in custody after police pursuit on North Military Highway in Norfolk
According to police, Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.
Roads surrounding Norfolk courthouse shut down for bomb threat
A bomb threat was reported at the City of Norfolk Courthouse Friday morning, according to police. Avoid the area, for now.
Community fighting back after mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
“I feel we are in a good place to begin reaching out to our youth, into our young adults, and throwing up some spotlights and having more police presence, and appreciating police for what they do.”
Suffolk Police investigate after weapon found on student at elementary school
Suffolk Police are investigating the incident involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.
Pursuit of stolen car in Norfolk ends in arrest of 5 suspects
Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were both in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
Why Sentara Norfolk General went on lock-down after the mass shooting
On Saturday night in Norfolk, seven people were shot in one location. As the injured made their way to the hospital, Sentara Norfolk General went into a temporary lockdown.
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
Suffolk murder, abduction suspect was released from jail ten days before slaying
A News 3 investigation into a Suffolk man arrested for a September 4 slaying after a police pursuit and alleged abduction.
Police arrest man after shots fired near Virginia Beach Oceanfront
On September 4, around 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Police received a ShotSpotter Alert, directing them to the 400 block of 24th Street.
