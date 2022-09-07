ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#Nsu#Police#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Norfolk State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy