Ponca City News
Pets of the Week
The cat of the week this week is none other than Eskimo Pie, who has been with the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society for over a month now. He is a gorgeous male with tuxedo coloring and very unique white markings along his face and chest. Eskimo Pie loves to be pet and played with, but can often be found on his favorite perch looking out the windows. He is young, at only around 2 years old, but is a very well rounded cat. Eskimo Pie would fit well in nearly any situation thrown at him. He has beautiful light green eyes and you can see the curiosity in them. Eskimo Pie is a wonderful cat and would be a great addition to any family.
dailypaws.com
Humane Society Rescues Last of the 4,000 Beagles From Envigo Facility
The Humane Society of the United States announced Thursday it had concluded its months-long mission to rescue more than 4,000 beagles from a Virginia breeding facility accused of housing the dogs in miserable, unsafe conditions. In a "mission accomplished" news release, the society said its team removed the final 312...
Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 8-19-22
Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from the Victoria Animal Control.
petpress.net
What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners
If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Australian council worker lures pet cat out of driveway before 'issuing roaming fine'
An Australian council worker has been accused of luring a cat from a Queensland driveway before issuing the owner with a fine for allowing it to roam.Steven and Julie Stephens are embroiled in a dispute with their local council over how many pets they own.Mr Stephens told The Chronicle that his wife needs the animals for her wellbeing, alleging the worker tried to take the cat after visiting to inform the couple the council was taking possession of some of their animals.Toowoomba Regional Council is investigating the incident.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Footage claims to show explosions in northern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantJohnson says people should buy new kettle to save money on electricity billBill Turnbull: BBC Breakfast pays tribute to late presenter's 'one-liners'
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Maggie
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
topdogtips.com
Top 10 Cutest Mixed Breeds
There are hundreds to choose from, and no two dogs are alike. Who can resist an adorable mixed-breed dog with large ears and a small body?. You never know what you will get with a mixed dog. There is a lot to love, from their adorable faces to their silly...
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Owners Buy Kitten for Their Rescue Cat As She Lost Hers in Touching Video
Lulu appeared to take in kitten Peggy as one of her own, in a video that has been seen by over 34 million people.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Good News Network
Two-Thirds of Dog Owners Want to Get Pets Involved in Their Wedding Day
Nearly two-thirds of dog owners want to get their pets involved in their wedding day—acting as ring bearers, bridesmaids, and even the best man, according to a new poll. Of 2,000 dog owners, 60 percent already knew someone who included their dog in their wedding. The most popular roles...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
topdogtips.com
Mastiff Dog Breed Profile
The Mastiff. Giant. Regal. Quite intimidating. Those are only a few words that you'll probably think of when you come face to face with this giant dog breed. The Mastiff, or Old English Mastiff for some, is one of the oldest breeds of dogs known to man. It goes way back—originally bred as guard dogs and fighting dogs.
petproductnews.com
Warren London Cat Grooming Line
Warren London presents its cat grooming line, with must-have products for cats including fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Cat Shampoo, great for those with sensitive skin; Cat Detangler Spray, perfect for getting out those tangles and matted hair; Dry Shampoo, to leave cats clean and smelling great between baths; and Cat Ear Cleaner, to clean and deodorize cats’ ears. The line also includes the Detangling Cat Brush.
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Collars 101: How To Train Your Pet To Wear One
When talking about collars, many pet owners associate them with dogs and rarely with cats. But in reality, pet collars are also useful for cats, regardless if you have an outdoor or indoor cat. Besides microchipping or using a GPS tracker, cat collars are a perfect way to help you identify your cat in case they go missing. You can place your contact details in your cat’s collar so anyone can contact you easily if they find or locate your cat.
