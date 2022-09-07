The cat of the week this week is none other than Eskimo Pie, who has been with the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society for over a month now. He is a gorgeous male with tuxedo coloring and very unique white markings along his face and chest. Eskimo Pie loves to be pet and played with, but can often be found on his favorite perch looking out the windows. He is young, at only around 2 years old, but is a very well rounded cat. Eskimo Pie would fit well in nearly any situation thrown at him. He has beautiful light green eyes and you can see the curiosity in them. Eskimo Pie is a wonderful cat and would be a great addition to any family.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO