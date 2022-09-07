Read full article on original website
ZDNet
5 ChromeOS tips for faster navigation and a more efficient experience
Out of the box, ChromeOS is one of the most efficient operating systems on the market. Part of that is due to the simplicity of the OS. Another reason is that ChromeOS was designed -- from the ground up -- to be as easy as possible to use. To that end, the developers have built in plenty of features that make navigating the UI far easier than you might believe.
ZDNet
As DevOps adoption rises, software releases hit daily stride
DevOps is more than the latest industry buzzword for more agile computing -- it's the only way to get software releases out the door as rapidly as the business demands, while maintaining quality and security. Increasingly, artificial intelligence and machine learning are being brought in to assist in the process. Given the pace of releases, the process is simply too much for anyone to oversee manually. And it's working out well for many IT shops.
Android Authority
How to change DNS settings on every device
Change your internet's default DNS settings for a potential speed boost. The Domain Name System (DNS) is one of the most important, yet lesser-known aspects of browsing the internet. In a nutshell, it’s responsible for converting a domain name (like google.com) to an IP address (like 142.250.217.78). Without DNS, your computer — and others along the way — would have no way of knowing where to send and retrieve data.
How to Set Up a Windows IPv4 Client With an Ubuntu WireGuard Server
A virtual private network (VPN) tunnel allows a client, such as a Windows desktop computer, to privately exchange data with a server that has been configured for secure VPN communication. The client might only need to securely access resources on the server itself, in which case the client and server are only exchanging data with each other. Typically, however, the VPN server acts as a gateway for the client so that the client can privately access other systems and resources, such as websites. Those websites “see” the VPN server’s IP address as opposed to that of the client, whose IP address is effectively masked by the VPN server.
Android Authority
How to remove malware from an Android device
There are also steps you can take to make sure malware doesn't return. Many people think cell phones are not subject to computer threats like viruses. So it is no surprise that not many people know how to remove malware from an Android phone or tablet. It is very similar to what you do to keep a PC or laptop safe. Many of the products available for Android devices are from the same companies that have been protecting computers for years. There are also steps you can take yourself to make sure malware does not return. Let’s review your options.
technewstoday.com
14 Ways to Fix System Service Exception BSOD Error in Windows?
According to Microsoft, the System Service Exception stop code indicates that executing code had an exception, and the thread that was below it, is a system thread. When the error affects the system services, Windows identifies this as a bug and displays the Blue Screen to prevent further damage. System services are responsible for controlling and managing the functionality of the Operating system and other applications. Any programs, drivers, or incompatible hardware can interfere with these services to cause the BSOD.
ZDNet
Startup Graphiant offers SaaS-based replacement for MPLS, SD-WAN
Networking that carries all of our video streams, social communications, e-commerce, and personal data has become more complicated than 10 years of tangled kudzu vine for administrators to install and maintain. Between wide-area networks, hybrid clouds, network edge, telcos, cable providers, and satellites, this is fast becoming a genuine concern for enterprise IT decision-makers.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix MSRPC_STATE_VIOLATION BSOD Error on Windows
Msrpc.sys is an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) driver. In a nutshell, MSRPC is a driver that helps your computer communicate with other systems. Various programs use this driver for its functions. When the process of utilizing MSRPC violates its operation principles, the MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD error pops up. So,...
technewstoday.com
How to Look up for Hardware Id on Your PC
Hardware ID is a unique identifier for your devices that your system uses to match it to its driver. You can use this value to check for a specific device on the internet or official websites if you need to update its driver or troubleshoot any issues with its software.
ZDNet
These hackers used Log4Shell vulnerability to target US energy firms
State-backed hackers behind the infamous crypto-stealing group Lazarus are now using the Log4Shell flaw to breach energy firms in North America and Japan for purposes of espionage. Cisco's Talos security analysts say Lazarus hackers are exploiting flaws in Log4J -- an open-source application logging component -- in unpatched internet-facing VMware...
PC Magazine
Kaspersky Standard for Mac Review
Editors’ Note: PCMag rates and evaluates all products based on their merits and effectiveness, not on any political or other considerations. However, due to the increasing censure and criticism of Kaspersky by US government agencies, foreign agencies, and informed third parties, we no longer recommend Kaspersky products. Because we have not found any hard evidence of misdeeds on the part of Kaspersky, however, we continue to evaluate and report on the company's products for those who wish to decide for themselves.
ZDNet
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Should you upgrade to the newer iPhone?
A new generation of iPhones has arrived. On the surface, iPhone 14 and last year's iPhone 13 are more or less the same. The internal features, however, tell a different story. If you're a photography buff, safety conscious, or prepared to join the eSIM revolution, then the iPhone 14 is a prime upgrade candidate. Otherwise, the iPhone 13 is still a formidable smartphone, comes in just as many playful colors, and runs the same iOS software as the 14. To help you better decide which iPhone is right for you, I've listed the key reasons to choose one over the other below.
technewstoday.com
How to Make User Admin in Windows?
If you have been using Windows for some time, you might have encountered messages similar to “You don’t currently have permission to access this folder” while making changes to the folder or while installing any new software on your device. This message pops up when a user...
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
ZDNet
Neural Magic's sparsity, Nvidia's Hopper, and Alibaba's network among firsts in latest MLPerf AI benchmarks
Increasingly, the trend in machine learning forms of artificial intelligence is toward larger and larger neural networks. The biggest neural nets, such as such as Google's Pathways Language Model, as measured by their parameters, or "weights," are clocking in at over half a trillion weights, where every additional weight increases the computing power used.
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro: Huge new camera sensor, same slow Lightning cable data transfers
So the iPhone 14 Pro is impressive. Really impressive -- its 48MP sensor on its main camera lens allows the device to capture the biggest and most detailed photos yet on an iPhone device. It can also capture stunning 4K video at 24 or 30 fps in Cinematic mode with optical zoom quality, and has a new "Action" video mode.
The Verge
Microsoft is testing its tablet-friendly taskbar again in Windows 11
Microsoft is reintroducing its tablet-friendly taskbar in the latest preview of Windows 11. The taskbar was first introduced in February alongside other new features included for eventual rollout in Windows 11, but it was later pulled for more internal development. Microsoft said in a blog post that the taskbar is part of an update rolling out to Windows Insiders in the developer channel and is only available for PCs that can be used as tablets like 2-in-1s, not laptops or desktop PCs.
