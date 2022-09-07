Villanova Eagles Fan Displays Deeply Rooted Sense of Team Devotion

Villanova Eagles fan John Braithwaite in his signature suit, aside his one-of-a-kind lawn ornament. Image via Colin Newby at Twitter.

A passionate Eagles fan isn’t shy about his long-term devotion to the Birds, evidenced by a large-scale carved eagle he hired an artist to create on his Villanova property. Colin Newby sanded off the story’s rough edges to bring it to Philly Sports Network.

John Braithwaite is the Radnor Township green-bleeding football fan, having been among the crew of season ticket holders for many seasons. His “lucky” garb at Lincoln Financial Field is a distinctive green Santa outfit he wears annually to every home game played before Dec. 25.

He was dressed in it when he recently unveiled the work he commissioned from a Ukrainian artist: a 15-foot eagle atop a football, hand crafted from a tree on his property.

An estimated crowd of 200 came to witness the unveiling. Among the spectators were former Eagles players Fred Barnett and Kevin Reilly, the Eagles Pep Band, a Chickie’s and Pete’s food truck, and a soloist performer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

There was an altruistic side to the neighborhood display of fandom. Braithwaite asked attendees to donate to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Reilly put his high-profile status behind the charitable effort by auctioning a football signed by Dick Vermeil .

Braithewaite expressed excitement about the upcoming Eagles season. And deep appreciation to his wife, Tanya, for her ongoing forbearance in his deeply enthusiastic team spirit.