ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova Eagles Fan Displays Deeply Rooted Sense of Team Devotion

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fh2KN_0hlLTMTp00
Villanova Eagles fan John Braithwaite in his signature suit, aside his one-of-a-kind lawn ornament.Image via Colin Newby at Twitter.

A passionate Eagles fan isn’t shy about his long-term devotion to the Birds, evidenced by a large-scale carved eagle he hired an artist to create on his Villanova property. Colin Newby sanded off the story’s rough edges to bring it to Philly Sports Network.

John Braithwaite is the Radnor Township green-bleeding football fan, having been among the crew of season ticket holders for many seasons. His “lucky” garb at Lincoln Financial Field is a distinctive green Santa outfit he wears annually to every home game played before Dec. 25.

He was dressed in it when he recently unveiled the work he commissioned from a Ukrainian artist: a 15-foot eagle atop a football, hand crafted from a tree on his property.

An estimated crowd of 200 came to witness the unveiling. Among the spectators were former Eagles players Fred Barnett and Kevin Reilly, the Eagles Pep Band, a Chickie’s and Pete’s food truck, and a soloist performer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

There was an altruistic side to the neighborhood display of fandom. Braithwaite asked attendees to donate to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Reilly put his high-profile status behind the charitable effort by auctioning a football signed by Dick Vermeil.

Braithewaite expressed excitement about the upcoming Eagles season. And deep appreciation to his wife, Tanya, for her ongoing forbearance in his deeply enthusiastic team spirit.

More on Villanova’s carved eagle is at Philly Sports Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

LSU vs Southern: Preview and Predictions

LSU’s first time in Death Valley under coach Brian Kelly promises to be one the Baton Rouge faithful won’t soon forget. Because the team the purple and gold are taking on will be driving in from just down the road, making it the first time the premier college institutions in this city will battle on the football field. It’s a game that Kelly and the Tigers must start showing some improvements after a disappointing week one loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MONTCO.Today

Local Boys of Summer — Who Left Their Youth Years Ago — Continue to Take to the Baseball Diamond

Of the leagues in the Bux-Mont Senior Men’s Baseball, three are designed for players 45+ and older.Image via iStock. Throughout summer 2022, four divisions of the Bux-Mont Senior Men’s Baseball League suited up, trotted to their positions, and battled it out. The season has ended, but many of these senior players (45+ years old), plan to be back next year. Paul Kurtz, KYW Newsradio, covered this story of baseball devotees in a league of their own.
BASEBALL
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy