Cardinals: J.J. Watt Listed as Day-to-Day

It’s to be taken with a grain of salt that Watt’s injury is serious, given its day-to-day status. Still, the Cardinals medical staff will want to tread lightly with Watt this season. Watt, 33, will be entering his twelfth season in the league. Watt suffered multiple injuries during the 2021 season against the Houston Texans, causing him to miss a significant amount of time.
Colts Won't Have Star Defensive Player vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts made a ton of changes to their team this past offseason after failing to reach the playoffs last year. But as they try to start the year on a high note, they'll be without one of their biggest stars on defense. On Friday, Colts head coach Frank...
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
