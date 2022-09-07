Read full article on original website
Steelers vs Bengals: What to expect when the Steelers are on offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the regular-season opener and everyone is anxious to see what the Steelers offense will look like without Ben Roethlisberger. Here are our predictions about what to expect when Pittsburgh has the football on Sunday. Coming out of the...
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair denies Sage Rosenfels' claim of playing video games in his office
One of the more bizarre stories about Cal McNair that emerged during the Hellscape that was the 2021 offseason was a claim from former quarterback Sage Rosenfels that McNair was playing video games in his office. The claims were borderline believable given the Houston Texans hired Nick Caserio as general...
Cardinals: J.J. Watt Listed as Day-to-Day
It’s to be taken with a grain of salt that Watt’s injury is serious, given its day-to-day status. Still, the Cardinals medical staff will want to tread lightly with Watt this season. Watt, 33, will be entering his twelfth season in the league. Watt suffered multiple injuries during the 2021 season against the Houston Texans, causing him to miss a significant amount of time.
Steelers offense, punchless vs. Bengals in 2021, will have star WR Diontae Johnson in Week 1
The Bengals outscored the Steelers, 65-20, in their two games last season, so it’s fair to say Pittsburgh will need help offensively when it plays the AFC champions Sunday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, battling a left shoulder injury, will be among the team's weapons. “I’m back on track and...
La'el Collins Ready For Bengals Debut, Face Off With Steelers Star T.J. Watt
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is ready for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. The 29-year-old missed most of training camp with a back issue, but has practiced for the past three weeks and is ready for the opener. "I would say I'm as good as I'm gonna get. That's all...
Colts Won't Have Star Defensive Player vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts made a ton of changes to their team this past offseason after failing to reach the playoffs last year. But as they try to start the year on a high note, they'll be without one of their biggest stars on defense. On Friday, Colts head coach Frank...
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
