Rangers Select Top Prospects for August

Among the selections are two prospects on the team's Top 30 and one that just earned a call-up to Double-A Frisco.

The Texas Rangers named their top minor league players for each of their affiliates for August recently.

The Rangers selected third baseman Josh Jung at Triple-A Round Rock, left-handed pitcher Cory Bradford at Double-A Frisco, right-handed pitcher Mason Englert at High Class-A Hickory and right-handed pitcher Emiliano Teodo at Low Class-A Down East.

Jung, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB.com , has put on a show for the Express since joining the team in early August. He hit .311 with a .998 OPS , along with six home runs and 23 RBI. Jung missed most of the season with a torn labrum and it’s not clear if the Rangers intend to call him up once the Express’ season ends.

Bradford isn’t a Top 30 prospect, but he had a terrific month of the Roughriders. He threw 23 2/3 innings, struck out 30, had a 1.52 ERA and had a 0.63 WHIP. For the season he’s 8-7 with a 5.30 ERA.

Mason Englert isn’t on the Top 30 list, but he’s earned a promotion to Frisco and will start later this week. He threw 24 2/3 innings, struck out 21, had a 1.82 ERA and a 0.53 WHIP last month. Englert is 8-5 with a 3.49 ERA this season.

The highlight of August for Englert was his seven scoreless, hitless innings in a 4-0 combined no-hitter with reliever Theo McDowell.

Teodo is the Rangers’ No. 23 overall prospect and is coming off an August in which he threw 17 2/3 innings, struck out 35, had a 1.53 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP. Teodo is 3-5 this season with a 3.05 ERA.

Teodo struck out 11 in a four-inning start two weeks ago for Down East.

