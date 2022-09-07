Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
A problem ‘well’ managed
SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to replace aging banner poles
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Swarm Days to be held Sept. 19-24
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will center the celebration of Swarm Days 2022 around the theme “King Sting & the Knights of the Yellow Jackets” Sept. 19-24. Each year over Swarm Days, BHSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, and the community come together to celebrate tradition and school spirit over a week of activities including the parade and homecoming football game.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish fish fry fixes up fellowship and fun
SPEARFISH – For more than three decades, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has been gathering the community together to show its appreciation for all of the support it receives throughout the year. And for the past five years, that gathering has centered around a good old-fashioned fish fry at Spearfish City Park.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis
The Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming Royalty Court for 2022, back from left: Adam Wood,…
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis Brown homecoming royalty named
The Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming Royalty Court for 2022, back from left: Adam Wood, Reese Jacobs, Cale Jolley, Gavin Ligtenberg, Harrison Good, and Lance Septka. Front from left: Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Sawyer Dennis, Maggie Brink, Sage Graham, and Lily Carlson. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts. To read all...
custercountychronicle.com
Hill City School District Teacher Profile: Kassie Willard
Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?. I graduated from Belle Fourche High School. I attended the University of South Dakota and majored in elementary and special education. I am in the process of receiving my masters in reading from Black Hills State. How long...
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Area runners compete at BF Invitational
BELLE FOURCHE — Cross-country runners from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell competed in varsity divisions at the Belle Fourche Invitational, held at Belle Fourche Country Club. The schedule was changed from earlier in the week because of the area’s high temperatures.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area golfers compete in Sturgis
STURGIS — Area golfers from nine teams were completing Tuesday, at the Sturgis Tournament, at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course, in Sturgis. “We got a full house today with nine area teams here competing so the course is full,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We will loop the front nine today, twice, as the back nine is not a walkers course, and we followed another tournament today, so we got a late start.”
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Middle schoolers hit the creek for ecosystem study
SPEARFISH — Fall is the season for change as temperatures drop, leaves change colors and then fall, and animals also undergo change as they prepare for winter. That makes autumn the perfect time to observe a changing ecosystem.
newscenter1.tv
Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
KEVN
Polls suggest that people are tired of broken promises and “fake news”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
Black Hills Pioneer
Nicholas Jenkins defends Dakota Five-O title
SPEARFISH — Nicholas Jenkins topped the field by 5 ½ minutes Sunday and won the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race for the second straight year. His final time over the 50-mile course was 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds.
Black Hills Pioneer
Golddiggers earn home win, 27-18
DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood evened its varsity football season record at 2-2 by defeating Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Rustlers 27-18 tonight at Ferguson Field. “We get those play action passes set up and were able to connect,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “We made some adjustments along the way and were able to move the ball down the field.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Inner Peace Pathways offers alternative healing options
LEAD — A new way to achieve inner peace and healing through reiki and akashic records has just opened up in Lead, with Inner Peace Pathways. Tammy Wagendorf, who is a master, teacher and practitioner of restorative reiki, animal reiki, and an akashic records consultant recently opened her new practice on the third floor of Gold Rush Plaza on Lead’s Main Street, where the former Wells Fargo was located. A retired Air Force medic, Wagendorf said she has been practicing reiki since 2011. She and her husband moved to Lead from Idaho this summer, to be closer to their daughter and new grandchild.
newscenter1.tv
Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
