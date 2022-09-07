LEAD — A new way to achieve inner peace and healing through reiki and akashic records has just opened up in Lead, with Inner Peace Pathways. Tammy Wagendorf, who is a master, teacher and practitioner of restorative reiki, animal reiki, and an akashic records consultant recently opened her new practice on the third floor of Gold Rush Plaza on Lead’s Main Street, where the former Wells Fargo was located. A retired Air Force medic, Wagendorf said she has been practicing reiki since 2011. She and her husband moved to Lead from Idaho this summer, to be closer to their daughter and new grandchild.

