Sturgis, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

A problem ‘well’ managed

SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to replace aging banner poles

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU’s Swarm Days to be held Sept. 19-24

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will center the celebration of Swarm Days 2022 around the theme “King Sting & the Knights of the Yellow Jackets” Sept. 19-24. Each year over Swarm Days, BHSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, and the community come together to celebrate tradition and school spirit over a week of activities including the parade and homecoming football game.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish fish fry fixes up fellowship and fun

SPEARFISH – For more than three decades, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has been gathering the community together to show its appreciation for all of the support it receives throughout the year. And for the past five years, that gathering has centered around a good old-fashioned fish fry at Spearfish City Park.
SPEARFISH, SD
Sturgis, SD
Sports
City
Sturgis, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis

The Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming Royalty Court for 2022, back from left: Adam Wood,…
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis Brown homecoming royalty named

The Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming Royalty Court for 2022, back from left: Adam Wood, Reese Jacobs, Cale Jolley, Gavin Ligtenberg, Harrison Good, and Lance Septka. Front from left: Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Sawyer Dennis, Maggie Brink, Sage Graham, and Lily Carlson. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts. To read all...
STURGIS, SD
#Sturgis Soccer
custercountychronicle.com

Hill City School District Teacher Profile: Kassie Willard

Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?. I graduated from Belle Fourche High School. I attended the University of South Dakota and majored in elementary and special education. I am in the process of receiving my masters in reading from Black Hills State. How long...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area runners compete at BF Invitational

BELLE FOURCHE — Cross-country runners from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell competed in varsity divisions at the Belle Fourche Invitational, held at Belle Fourche Country Club. The schedule was changed from earlier in the week because of the area’s high temperatures.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area golfers compete in Sturgis

STURGIS — Area golfers from nine teams were completing Tuesday, at the Sturgis Tournament, at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course, in Sturgis. “We got a full house today with nine area teams here competing so the course is full,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We will loop the front nine today, twice, as the back nine is not a walkers course, and we followed another tournament today, so we got a late start.”
STURGIS, SD
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kotatv.com

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Middle schoolers hit the creek for ecosystem study

SPEARFISH — Fall is the season for change as temperatures drop, leaves change colors and then fall, and animals also undergo change as they prepare for winter. That makes autumn the perfect time to observe a changing ecosystem.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Nicholas Jenkins defends Dakota Five-O title

SPEARFISH — Nicholas Jenkins topped the field by 5 ½ minutes Sunday and won the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race for the second straight year. His final time over the 50-mile course was 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Golddiggers earn home win, 27-18

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood evened its varsity football season record at 2-2 by defeating Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Rustlers 27-18 tonight at Ferguson Field. “We get those play action passes set up and were able to connect,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “We made some adjustments along the way and were able to move the ball down the field.”
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Inner Peace Pathways offers alternative healing options

LEAD — A new way to achieve inner peace and healing through reiki and akashic records has just opened up in Lead, with Inner Peace Pathways. Tammy Wagendorf, who is a master, teacher and practitioner of restorative reiki, animal reiki, and an akashic records consultant recently opened her new practice on the third floor of Gold Rush Plaza on Lead’s Main Street, where the former Wells Fargo was located. A retired Air Force medic, Wagendorf said she has been practicing reiki since 2011. She and her husband moved to Lead from Idaho this summer, to be closer to their daughter and new grandchild.
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
RAPID CITY, SD

