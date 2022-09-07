ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson

By Draft Digest Staff
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvcmy_0hlLT6RS00

Scouting Report: Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson

Guard | G League Ignite

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vjgkl_0hlLT6RS00

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

By the time he’s drafted, Henderson will have two full seasons of professional experience in the G League. If it weren’t for a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama being in this class, Henderson would be the consensus No. 1 pick at this point.

While Henderson does lack height at 6-foot-2, his athleticism and 6-foot-9 wingspan make up for it. He’s ready today to be the point guard of an NBA team.

An elite leaper, Henderson is incredibly explosive. He’s one of the better athletes in this class, which is saying something given who that puts him up against.

The unique compilation of speed and explosiveness makes Henderson a menace in transition. Even in half-court sets, he is slippery in traffic and experienced in dissecting defenses off the dribble. Furthermore, he’s smart with the ball and takes good care of it.

Whether Henderson dunks the ball with emphasis at the end of a drive or lays it in with finesse, his touch near the rim is elite. He’s able to convert on highly difficult attempts with either hand. He’s got a ridiculous first step and a robust layup package that’s only getting better. Not only does he have to speed to blow by defenders, but Henderson also has a deadly hesitation dribble that keeps defenses guessing where he’s going next.

The basketball IQ of Henderson is impressive given his age, rarely making major mistakes despite playing at the professional level as a teenager.

The one knock on Henderson is his 3-point shot. Last season in the G League, he made less than 20% of his attempts from beyond the arc. With that in mind, he has a very effective midrange jumper that gives us optimism the deeper shot will come around. It’s worth noting he went from a high school 3-point line to the NBA distance, which is quite an adjustment.

Again, the Henderson’s midrange game is really good. He’s great at squaring up his body to the rim regardless of how advanced the actual shot he’s taking is. As such, he’s an elite scorer at two levels, but needs to improve drastically from deep round out his offensive game.

While he’s projected to be one of the top two picks either way, the 3-point shot is what most teams will keep a close eye on this season. The mechanics are fluid and quick, which is a promising sign for the young guard.

Not only is Henderson a great scorer, but he’s also a facilitator as a true point guard. He produced nearly four assists per game last season as a 17-year-old. He’s also a fantastic positional rebounder, notching nearly five per contest. Henderson has a nose for the ball, which is why he’s an underrated offensive rebounder.

Defensively, Henderson is pesky but undisciplined. He’s got work to do on that end, especially as it relates to limiting fouls. With another G League season under his belt, he could look much better entering the draft next summer as a defender. What is promising is that he’s got good natural timing as a shot blocker.

Henderson was one of the primary scorers for the Ignite last season, but was competing with several other guards for shots in Jaden Hardy and Dyson Daniels. This season the Ignite once again have a loaded roster, but it feels like Henderson’s team. He’ll have the chance to be the true offensive alpha this time around.

It feels unlikely as of now, but Henderson will have the chance to prove he’s worthy of the top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Top-Three Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board .

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wembanyama
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
FanSided

Warriors bringing in several notable free agents for workouts this week

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of talent and depth. But they’re looking at some interesting veterans to fill the end of their roster. The Warriors will begin their championship defense with most of the core pieces from last year’s team still in place. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have departed but they’ll be adding a healthy James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. In addition, the Warriors are reportedly looking at a bizarre group of veterans for workouts to potentially put the finishing touches on their roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ignite#Nba Draft Scouting Report#G League Ignite Height#The G League
Inside The Celtics

The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building

LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
73
Followers
109
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy