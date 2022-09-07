Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
BET
Ex-Cop Convicted for George Floyd Murder Moved to Medium-Security Federal Prison
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been transferred from a Minnesota state prison, where he was frequently held in solitary confinement, to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. The AP reports that...
Heather Mack set for trial next year on federal charges in the murder of her mother in Indonesia
The video above is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in prison for the murder of her mother in Indonesia, is set to face trial on federal charges here next year.Mack was released from prison in Indonesia last year, after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for helping her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in Bali in 2014, and stuffing her body in a suitcase.Schaefer remains in an Indonesian prison for his role in the murder.After she was released from prison in Indonesia, Mack was...
Inmates at prison where Whitey Bulger was killed were prepared for his arrival, calls show
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other men killed...
Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
The two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated the scheme have been ordered to pay hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
A group of over 100 migrants from the southern border were moved to an Illinois suburb after being welcomed in Chicago – an action that is reportedly frustrating local officials. The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to...
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
Antioch murder stemmed from drug deal that turned deadly: authorities
Two suspects have been charged with murder in what authorities say was a drug deal that ended with the death of a Wisconsin man in far north suburban Antioch.
27-year-old Joliet man charged with raping 18-year-old woman in Bloomington, Ind.
A 27-year-old Joliet man has been charged after police in Bloomington, Ind., accused him of raping an 18-year-old woman. The suspect is in custody in Will County, where he is awaiting extradition to Monroe County, Ind.
Chicago residents on edge after woman was attacked in broad daylight in ritzy neighborhood
One Chicago resident is speaking out after a shocking video showed his neighbor being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in a wealthy neighborhood as the crime surge continues. Bill Pollard joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the assault of the woman and how the community is coping with...
Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to have conviction overturned by claiming she had only ever acted in good faith
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has appeared in federal court in a longshot attempt to have her fraud conviction tossed out ahead of her October sentencing. Holmes appeared on Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt -- as 12 jurors did find when they convicted her in January.
Indiana softball coach faces 30 years in prison for molesting girl
A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 rioter turned in by 'moron' ex-girlfriend sentenced to nine months in jail
A man who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol before being ratted out by his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding last May. In addition to the nine-month prison sentence, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces 24 months of supervised release.
Jan. 6 defendant who beat officer with Trump flag sentenced to 46 months in prison
A man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Howard Richardson received the sentence after pleading guilty earlier in the year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Chicago-area mayor rips Democrat bail reform to let kidnapping suspects out on $0 bail
The shocking murder of mommy jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, is sounding the alarm to Democratic-led bail reform measures elsewhere in the country, as a new law to take effect at the start of 2023 in Illinois will allow defendants accused of kidnappings to be released without bail. In...
