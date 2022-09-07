ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Mack set for trial next year on federal charges in the murder of her mother in Indonesia

The video above is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in prison for the murder of her mother in Indonesia, is set to face trial on federal charges here next year.Mack was released from prison in Indonesia last year, after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for helping her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in Bali in 2014, and stuffing her body in a suitcase.Schaefer remains in an Indonesian prison for his role in the murder.After she was released from prison in Indonesia, Mack was...
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to have conviction overturned by claiming she had only ever acted in good faith

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has appeared in federal court in a longshot attempt to have her fraud conviction tossed out ahead of her October sentencing. Holmes appeared on Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt -- as 12 jurors did find when they convicted her in January.
Jan. 6 rioter turned in by 'moron' ex-girlfriend sentenced to nine months in jail

A man who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol before being ratted out by his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding last May. In addition to the nine-month prison sentence, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces 24 months of supervised release.
