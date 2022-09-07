ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

James “Jim” E. Dinger

James “Jim” E. Dinger, of Brookville, PA, gained his angel wings on September 6, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on June 6, 1929, in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio. James was the son of the late Edward and Clarabelle (Williams) Dinger. He graduated...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Marsha Elaine Black

Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive. She was born June 25, 1945 at her grandparents’ home near Lawsonham. While her father was busy participating...
LEEPER, PA
explore venango

Barbara A. Rupp

Barbara A. Rupp, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 16, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Hayes) Church. She married Arthur R. Rupp on March 7, 1959 and...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Rita Mae Adams

Rita Mae Adams, age 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an illness. Born February 26, 1955, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams, and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle, PA
Obituaries
City
Franklin, PA
City
New Castle, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin, PA
Obituaries
explore venango

Robin Lynn Adams

Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams. Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Sherell E. Hindman

Sherell E. Hindman, 81, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Friday evening (09-02-22), at Autumn Grove Health Care Center in Harrisville following a lengthy illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James Leroy “Buck” and Dorothy Hutchison Hindman. He was...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Hilda Stevenson

Hilda Stevenson, 63, of Oil City, PA, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC-Passavant-McCandless after an extended illness. Born July 28, 1959 in The Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. & Maria T. DeClet Gallisa. Hilda attended schools in The Bronx. She was married on...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Sgt. Kevin D. Parker

Sgt. Kevin D. Parker, 24, formerly of New Bethlehem, left his worries behind on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fort Bragg, NC. He entered this world on January 8, 1998, in Fort Worth, TX. Kevin was the son of Dennis and Tina (Chapman) Parker of New Bethlehem. In addition to...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Carol#Joy Manufacturing
explore venango

Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz

Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz, 65, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at her home. She was born on August 10, 1957, to Ida Leanne (Ivers) Barrett, in Rapid City, SD. Mickee became an LPN at Jeff Tech, and held positions in the...
CORSICA, PA
explore venango

Kay Elaine Ensle

Kay Elaine Ensle, age 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior. Born on May 22, 1954, in Oil City, she was...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

John “Ben” Dehner

John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, September 05, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Reb. after a period of declining health. Born on October 15, 1936 in Lickingville, PA he was the son of Woodrow and Ethel Anderson Dehner. Ben was involved...
LUCINDA, PA
explore venango

Harry W. Dinger

Harry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Born in Brookville on September 9, 1959, he was the son of William and Sara Lindemuth Dinger. He was employed as a mechanic at Flynn Tire in Clarion at the time of his...
HAWTHORN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Obituaries
explore venango

Joe Izzi

Joe Izzi, age 78, of Clarion, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, September 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family. Born November 8, 1943, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Mike and Irene Carvillano Izzi. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Crawford County Woman Still Missing

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Kenneth Wallace Manigault, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The gates opened and God said, “Welcome Home“. With great sadness, we announce Kenneth Wallace Manigault, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the age of 85. Kenneth was born on July 12, 1937 to the late Wallace and Arlene...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
pghcitypaper.com

Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)

Lynn is talking about Fascist Republicans and how they are trying to shape America, including Doug Mastriano, who was in Pittsburgh for campaign stops. Plus Amy Coney Barrett who was paid 5 times from anti-LGBTQ groups and then sits in judgement of gay rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy