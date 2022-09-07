Read full article on original website
James “Jim” E. Dinger
James “Jim” E. Dinger, of Brookville, PA, gained his angel wings on September 6, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on June 6, 1929, in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio. James was the son of the late Edward and Clarabelle (Williams) Dinger. He graduated...
Marsha Elaine Black
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive. She was born June 25, 1945 at her grandparents’ home near Lawsonham. While her father was busy participating...
Barbara A. Rupp
Barbara A. Rupp, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 16, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Hayes) Church. She married Arthur R. Rupp on March 7, 1959 and...
Rita Mae Adams
Rita Mae Adams, age 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an illness. Born February 26, 1955, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams, and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Robin Lynn Adams
Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams. Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem...
Sherell E. Hindman
Sherell E. Hindman, 81, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Friday evening (09-02-22), at Autumn Grove Health Care Center in Harrisville following a lengthy illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James Leroy “Buck” and Dorothy Hutchison Hindman. He was...
Hilda Stevenson
Hilda Stevenson, 63, of Oil City, PA, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC-Passavant-McCandless after an extended illness. Born July 28, 1959 in The Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. & Maria T. DeClet Gallisa. Hilda attended schools in The Bronx. She was married on...
Sgt. Kevin D. Parker
Sgt. Kevin D. Parker, 24, formerly of New Bethlehem, left his worries behind on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fort Bragg, NC. He entered this world on January 8, 1998, in Fort Worth, TX. Kevin was the son of Dennis and Tina (Chapman) Parker of New Bethlehem. In addition to...
Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz
Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz, 65, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at her home. She was born on August 10, 1957, to Ida Leanne (Ivers) Barrett, in Rapid City, SD. Mickee became an LPN at Jeff Tech, and held positions in the...
Kay Elaine Ensle
Kay Elaine Ensle, age 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior. Born on May 22, 1954, in Oil City, she was...
John “Ben” Dehner
John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, September 05, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Reb. after a period of declining health. Born on October 15, 1936 in Lickingville, PA he was the son of Woodrow and Ethel Anderson Dehner. Ben was involved...
Harry W. Dinger
Harry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Born in Brookville on September 9, 1959, he was the son of William and Sara Lindemuth Dinger. He was employed as a mechanic at Flynn Tire in Clarion at the time of his...
Joe Izzi
Joe Izzi, age 78, of Clarion, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, September 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family. Born November 8, 1943, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Mike and Irene Carvillano Izzi. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School...
