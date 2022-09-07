Julie Ann Carroll (Siegel), known to many as Mouse, of Lucinda, was welcomed home to Heaven on September 2nd, 2022. She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Julie fought with grace and dignity. She did not lose her battle with cancer, she won. It never broke her spirit, even at the end of her earthly life. She passed away at home surrounded in love with her family by her side.

LUCINDA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO