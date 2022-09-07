Read full article on original website
Thomas Reed Horner
Thomas Reed Horner, 62, of Lehigh Acres FL, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres. Born May 6, 1960 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene & Shirley Reed Horner. Thomas was a 1979 graduate of...
James “Jim” E. Dinger
James “Jim” E. Dinger, of Brookville, PA, gained his angel wings on September 6, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on June 6, 1929, in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio. James was the son of the late Edward and Clarabelle (Williams) Dinger. He graduated...
Sherell E. Hindman
Sherell E. Hindman, 81, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Friday evening (09-02-22), at Autumn Grove Health Care Center in Harrisville following a lengthy illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James Leroy “Buck” and Dorothy Hutchison Hindman. He was...
Marsha Elaine Black
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive. She was born June 25, 1945 at her grandparents’ home near Lawsonham. While her father was busy participating...
Rita Mae Adams
Rita Mae Adams, age 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an illness. Born February 26, 1955, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams, and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Robin Lynn Adams
Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams. Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem...
Surprise! Warren woman surprises grandmother in wedding dress
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. After Warren native Grace Henry found out her grandmother Rosemary couldn’t make it to her big day, she thought of another way to surprise […]
Julie A. Carroll
Julie Ann Carroll (Siegel), known to many as Mouse, of Lucinda, was welcomed home to Heaven on September 2nd, 2022. She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Julie fought with grace and dignity. She did not lose her battle with cancer, she won. It never broke her spirit, even at the end of her earthly life. She passed away at home surrounded in love with her family by her side.
Discovery of missing girl in Youngstown leads to arrest of 46-year-old man
The U.S. Marshals Service say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found a missing 12-year-old girl.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Crawford County Woman Still Missing
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
Armani’s grandfather is devastated. He says he feels powerless.
Venango County Photo of the Day
Winners of the Oil Valley Fall Throwdown held on Saturday, September 3, at Hasson Park in Oil City: Ma40-Justin Brentzel, Ma2-Patrick Gillen, Ma3 -Josh Stoltfus, Mpo-Sam, Hockenberry. Not pictured is Ma1 winner Julian Rau. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Oil City YMCA Announces Turkey Trot 5K/10K Registration
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced the 2022 Turkey Trot 5K/10K registration. The race will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Samuel Justus Bike Trail in Oil City. Get your gobble going at the annual Turkey Trot! Have fun and wear your...
New contract adds jobs to expanding Grand Valley Manufacturing
Over their 70 year history, if you needed specialty parts to be machined for your business, Grand Valley Manufacturing was the place to go. The company, located in the Titusville Opportunity Park, was known as a smaller player in the heavy machining world, according to Joe Nichols, manager of business development.
PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul
Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Man Pleads to Transporting Marijuana and Cocaine
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Darryl...
Beloved animal park closes doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
