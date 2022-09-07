Read full article on original website
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
Benzinga
Next Block Expo Event Embraces Compliance with Blockpass
HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On-Chain KYC(TM) provider Blockpass is excited to announce a partnership with Next Block Expo, one of the biggest industry events in Europe. This new partnership will see Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri speaking at the Next Block Expo event in Berlin on November 23rd and 24th of this year. Those looking to attend should take advantage of the early discounts being offered.
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
financefeeds.com
How Will Ethereum Markets Respond to the Merge?
A moment that’s been years in the making is approaching fast—the Ethereum blockchain will soon abandon mining and transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The exact time of when the Merge will happen will depend on conditions on the Ethereum blockchain, although practically all estimates say it will most likely happen in mid-September.
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
CashFlo Raises $8.7M to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Finance in India
Indian supply chain finance startup CashFlo has raised 700 million rupees (about $8.7 million) to reach more customers with its existing products and to develop new products for businesses. CashFlo offers solutions that help corporates and businesses with core finance process automation and cash flow management. It also helps small-...
thefastmode.com
Secureworks Partners with Netskope & SCADAfence
Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the expansion of its alliances program into several new solution areas. With threats expanding into critical production environments and the service edge, detection capabilities must expand, too. Through two new partners, Netskope and SCADAfence, Secureworks widens the range of potential security vulnerabilities addressed by Secureworks® Taegis™ XDR to include Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Operational Technology (OT), and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Now, more organizations than ever can benefit from better detection with increased value.
financefeeds.com
Layer-1 Solutions To Look Out for in 2023
With the exponential growth of the crypto market in recent months, many Layer-1 solutions — not named Ethereum and Bitcoin — have continued to gain more and more mainstream prominence. In short, layer-1 networks can be viewed as standalone blockchains that are capable of processing and finalizing transactions...
financefeeds.com
Huobi secures crypto exchange license in British Virgin Islands
“Going forward, we will work closely with the British Virgin Islands regulators to develop a suite of licensed trading products and services, and foster the cryptocurrency industry’s growth in the territory.”. Huobi has secured approval from the Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands to operate a licensed...
FLEETCOR Acquires European EV Software Provider Plugsurfing
Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has bought Plugsurfing, a European electric vehicle software and network provider, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 6). Plugsurfing provides resources to vehicle manufacturers, charge point operators (CPOs) and fleets. The company has made a proprietary EV charging network with more than 300,000 charge points — over 80% of all of charge points in the region.
bitcoinist.com
How Brave Will Support Over 2 Million Decentralized Websites With This Partnership
Popular privacy-focused browser Brave announced an integration with Unstoppable Domain to take decentralized websites to the mainstream. The integration will allow users to “take control” over a domain hosted in the blockchain forever. Decentralized Websites, The Next Big Thing For Web3?. In addition, Brave will allow people to...
Risk DAO Conducts Technology Risk Assessment on Aurigami Finance
Aurigami Finance (Aurigami) conducted a risk management assessment of the Aurigami protocol's cybersecurity framework. The risk management assessment was conducted by using Risk DAO’s risk assessment framework by implementing rigorous quantitative analysis to simulate the protocol's worst-case cybersecurity breach scenarios. The assessment report revealed that there is no significant...
Why “woke” approach to money management can be troublesome
What or who determines if a company is socially responsible? Increasingly, that determination is being made by a minority in some of the largest money managers in the U.S. through what is known as the ESG Index.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Solving Supply Chain Challenges Using AI and Telematics
The vulnerability of our supply chain came into glaring view over the past two years. Empty shelves, long lead times and too few drivers have left many scrambling to find solutions. With demand for shorter shipping times and an increased need for flexibility, it is important to ensure safety is not sacrificed in the drive to meet increased consumer demands.
morningbrew.com
EY plans split into 2 separate businesses
Execs at EY, where approximately 90% of your graduating class started their careers, approved a plan to split up its auditing and consulting/advisory businesses. The high-stakes move is intended to juice EY’s fast-growing consulting business by freeing it from conflict-of-interest concerns that have slowed it down. Because EY does...
financefeeds.com
BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading
Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
A Modern Marketer's Guide to NFT Adoption and Branding
NFTs will be foundational to metaverse and web 3.0 economies alike and should be part of every marketers toolkit.
dailyhodl.com
Mid-Cap Ethereum Rival Selected by Electronics Giant LG for NFT Partnership
South Korea-based LG Electronics has chosen the enterprise blockchain Hedera (HBAR) to power its non-fungible token (NFT) platform for smart TVs. LG’s newly launched NFT platform, LG Art Lab, allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs on their LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or later. Chris Jo,...
