pymnts.com
Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’
Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
financefeeds.com
How Will Ethereum Markets Respond to the Merge?
A moment that’s been years in the making is approaching fast—the Ethereum blockchain will soon abandon mining and transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The exact time of when the Merge will happen will depend on conditions on the Ethereum blockchain, although practically all estimates say it will most likely happen in mid-September.
What Angel Investors Want to Know Before Investing in Your Startup
Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Why “woke” approach to money management can be troublesome
What or who determines if a company is socially responsible? Increasingly, that determination is being made by a minority in some of the largest money managers in the U.S. through what is known as the ESG Index.
Kim Kardashian Joins Controversial World of Private Equity With New Fund
"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," Kardashian said about her new business venture.
financefeeds.com
Huobi secures crypto exchange license in British Virgin Islands
“Going forward, we will work closely with the British Virgin Islands regulators to develop a suite of licensed trading products and services, and foster the cryptocurrency industry’s growth in the territory.”. Huobi has secured approval from the Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands to operate a licensed...
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
Understanding DeFi With Yubo Ruan, Two Times Stanford Dropout & Founder Of $500m Valued Parallel Fi
DeFi has virtually transformed and entered into almost every traditional finance sector that we know of. The idea of decentralizing finance for all stakeholders and giving the power of peer-to-peer finance transactions to everyone is fascinating for the whole world. However, we are in the very early stages of DeFi, and it has not yet reached the broad spectrum of the population that uses numerous centralized financial instruments daily.
financefeeds.com
BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading
Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
theevreport.com
Xeal Selected by UBS Asset Management for EV Charging Solutions
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced it was selected by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to install EV charging stations in select investment trust properties across the United States.
China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances
The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
Inc.com
How the CEO of GitLab Makes Effective Decisions Remotely
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Better...
Ethereum Merge: 3 Winners and 2 Losers
The Merge, the Ethereum upgrade set to take place on or around Sept. 15, is what many experts call "one of the most significant moments in the history of crypto." The ramifications of the...
Cazoo Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review of its EU Business
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, is today announcing the conclusion of the strategic review of its EU business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005166/en/ Line up of Cazoo single car transporters (Photo: Business Wire)
investing.com
Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO
New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
