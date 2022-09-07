Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Investigation finds wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A Ruston man is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her young son Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Nutmeg Drive Wednesday regarding a shooting. The victim said her boyfriend, Gary J. Cooper Jr,, 31, had shot at her and her young son. The victim said they had been arguing before Cooper tried to force himself into the residence they share. Cooper became upset and fired a single shot at the victim and her son with a 9mm pistol.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police see assault, make arrest
Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday evening after a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot. A GPD officer saw a physical altercation in progress about 6:45 p.m. in the Spring Market parking lot. The officer intervened and the victim stated his roommate of three months punched him in the right side of his face with this fist, breaking his glasses. The victim said they were returning to their vehicle when Jamison B. Shults, 48, attempted to drive while intoxicated. The victim asked for the keys and Shults became upset and struck him, nearly knocking him to the ground.
KNOE TV8
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in GSU dorm damage
A California man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus after police investigated damage to a dorm room. GSU Police responded to Wheatley Hall about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday regarding a complaint of property damage. A staffer told officers the room had been severely damaged, including the closet door, the wall, entry door, a dresser, and nightstand. An estimate of the damage was calculated at over $1,100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana
A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
61-Year-Old Roger E. Ferrar Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Lincoln Parish (Lincoln Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 north of LA Hwy 545. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. An initial investigation into the rash reveals [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
Search continues for juvenile suspects; linked to car theft & high-speed chase through Twin Cities
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On August 28, 2022, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Monroe. Occupants of that vehicle led police on a chase where speeds reached up to 100 MPH. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but two are still on the loose. The West Monroe Police Department received a call stating occupants […]
Louisiana woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police
Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife.
KTAL
12 teens charged after disturbance at Camp Minden youth program
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dozen juveniles are facing charges after a disturbance at the Lousiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden over the weekend. Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says it happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. when some of the youths tried to incite...
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
L'Observateur
Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash
Lincoln Parish – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet.
Comments / 0