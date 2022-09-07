Read full article on original website
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 2-9
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...
Vertical farm ‘Beanstalk’ opens in the Town of Herndon
At area Harris Teeter locations, leafy greens, herbs and vegetables trace their roots to Beanstalk, a new vertical farm in the Town of Herndon. Local and state officials — including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — will gather on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the farm, which uses hydroponic technology — which is soil-less — and heirloom seeds to grow its products. The farm is located at 251 Exchange Place.
What you need to know about the months-long Yellow Line shutdown
Shuttles, increased capacity, and an extension of the Blue Line are among the changes Metro will make to help riders when the Yellow Line shuts down this weekend, a closure that will last eight months. Starting this Saturday (Sept. 10), the Yellow Line bridge and tunnels will close until May...
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
McLean’s downtown redevelopment is moving slowly, but making progress
The idea behind the McLean Community Business Center (CBC) was to create an active and thriving downtown for the community. So far, a planning memo says those plans are moving along slowly. The CBC segments downtown McLean into zones: a center zone — a sort of Times Square for McLean...
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open in Herndon Centre
Lovers of slow-cooked barbecue can soon turn to Herndon Centre for a meal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a fast-casual franchise that started in 1941, is slated to open up soon at Herndon Centre I, a strip mall that is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. The location will open in suite...
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open in the Town of Herndon
A new fast-casual Indian restaurant is coming soon to the Town of Herndon. Desi Chowrastha Indian Eatery — a fast-casual Indian chain that has two locations in Texas, New Hampshire, and Ohio — plans to open in the third quarter of this year at 905 Herndon Parkway. Items...
More rescued beagles descend to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter
More rescued beagles are coming today to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The arrival comes after a first wave of 16 dogs arrived at the shelter in early August. The floppy-eared, tail-wagging beagles come from Envigo research facility in Cumberland after a judge ordered the facility to relate the dogs due to their inhumane treatment. The facility bred the dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
New I-66 Express Lanes west of Centreville will open this weekend
The I-66 Express Lanes connecting Route 29 in Gainsville to Route 28 in Centreville are set to open this weekend, ahead of schedule. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) made the announcement Friday (Sept. 2), touting that the opening of the western part of its highway widening project will help congestion on I-66 “sooner than originally planned.”
Fairfax County Police crack down on reckless driving in school zone
Local police are urging parents to remind their teenagers about the dangers of speeding after a reckless driving incident on Tuesday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Tuesday an inexperienced driver was caught going 90 mph in a school zone where the speed limit was 25 mph, resulting in a reckless driving charge.
New donation center for gently used items opens in Franconia
A new mobile donation center offers local residents another option to donate gently used items in Franconia’s Festival at Manchester Lakes Shopping Center. GreenDrop, a private organization, has partnered with the American Red Cross, Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation and the National Federation of the Blind for the donation center. Residents can donate gently used items to the center, which is located at 7015 Manchester Boulevard in the parking lot of the shopping center by Boardwalk Fries.
County library invites community to knit hats for charity, starting Monday
There’s no gift like one made by hand. That sentiment inspired Fairfax County Public Library’s new “Knitting for Charity” initiative, a pilot project launching next week that encourages community members to craft winter hats for those who will need warm clothes as temperatures drop. “We were...
Retired flight attendant pushes beverage cart through Herndon in memory of 9/11
Town of Herndon police officers gathered on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail Wednesday to celebrate a peculiar site: a retired flight attendant pushing a beverage cart. “It was an honor to welcome Paul “Paulie” Veneto to the Herndon as he continues Paulie’s Push,” the Herndon Police Department wrote.
High-rise housing with public, urban park proposed for Tysons’ Arbor Row
With the region’s office market still in flux, the developer behind Arbor Row in central Tysons will bet on housing instead. Cityline Partners recently submitted a proposal to Fairfax County asking to swap an office building that had previously been approved for the neighborhood’s Block C2 for a residential high-rise with ground-floor retail.
Vienna volunteer’s life honored with new music festival, coming Saturday
This weekend, Vienna will celebrate a longtime resident the way she would’ve wanted: with a party for a good cause. The Rotary Club of Vienna will stage its inaugural JeanFest22 Charity Benefit Concert at the Town Green and Jammin’ Java on Saturday (Sept. 10) in honor of Jean Buttecali, a local business owner and frequent volunteer who died suddenly from an unknown heart issue in summer 2020.
Renovation, new stores on the way for McLean’s Chesterbrook Shopping Center
(Updated at 2:45 p.m.) Construction has begun on a substantial renovation of Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean. Barricades, signage and other equipment started emerging at the Safeway-anchored retail strip in mid-August, reader Mike Whatley told FFXnow. An overhaul of Chesterbrook has been anticipated since longtime property manager Federal Realty Investment...
County seeks pitches for contest on ways to boost energy efficiency
Fairfax County has issued a call for innovators to pitch solutions that work toward carbon neutrality and clean energy. “Pitch and Pilot,” a county-led innovation challenge, aims to find and pilot new projects that improve energy efficiency, increase renewable electricity use, and encourage the use of electric vehicles. The...
McLean Community Center’s fall sale returns next weekend
The McClean Community Center’s annual Fall Community Parking Lot Sale — a large flea market for local residents and businesses — is returning next weekend. The sale is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1234 Ingleside Avenue. “Featuring more than 50 vendors, the Fall Parking...
