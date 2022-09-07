Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Louisiana School welcomes 120 new students at Matriculation Ceremony
(Natchitoches, La.) – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) recognized 120 new students representing 59 percent of the state’s parishes during its annual Matriculation Ceremony held Friday, Sept. 2 in the NSU A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Of more than 250 applicants statewide, 10 students joined...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center: Student Absenteeism
In an effort to combat student absenteeism, and to increase student and community involvement, Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center has combined their Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) and their Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) organizations to create the school’s first ever student council. While JAG is a program used to teach students life skills, as well as the skills needed to make them more marketable when seeking employment, YVC is a program geared towards community service.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students try Taste of Ruston
Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
dallasisd.org
Dallas ISD bids farewell to Geneva Heights Elementary Building
On Tuesday, a small group of alumni, teachers, and staff gathered to say their final goodbyes to Geneva Heights Elementary as we’ve known it, as a five-day demolition project began. “I have been at Geneva Heights for 21 years, so it is sad to see it come down, but...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Central announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Natchitoches Central’s Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Pep Rally at Natchitoches Central on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 pm and again at the football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The public is invited to join in the Homecoming festivities.
lincolnparishjournal.com
G-Men, Demons to clash in Shreveport Classic
Most football coaches feel the difference in team play from their season openers and the second games of the season is one of the biggest determining factors in a season’s eventual outcome. That means Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is hoping for a marked improvement from his Tigers...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston holds on in dramatic fashion for win over Jesuit
RUSTON — It came down to another exciting ending for the Ruston Bearcats for the second week in a row. This time, the Bearcat defense held on for a 28-23 win over the Jesuit Blue Jays to get the first win of the 2022 season. “I’m just proud that...
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
KNOE TV8
The Brown Bag Concert Series is back in West Monroe
Louisiana currently has a $15 billion backlog for road/bridge projects, including $3 billion in NELA. Arts on the Bayou took place at ULM for area high school students. High school students learned about the school's visual and performing arts programs. Hunger Action Month - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago.
College Football News
Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview
Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Louisiana Tech (0-1), Stephen F. Austin (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Podcast: This Week in Bearcat Football
Kyle Roberts talks with Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh about the Warren Easton overtime thriller from Friday, and the two preview the upcoming ballgame Friday night against the Jesuit Blue Jays. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
KNOE TV8
Winner announced for Early Bird Special prize in 2 Cars, 2 Winners raffle
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The winner for the 2 Cars, 2 Winners Early Bird Special was announced on Sept. 9 at the Creed and Creed Offices in Monroe. Susan Weaver of Monroe won the $5,000 prize. Weaver will receive her check at the Creed and Creed Offices on Monday. The...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Postel has support among jurors, mayor
Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
The Mailman delivers jambalaya for DART
If you love jambalaya. If you hate cooking. If you want to support a good cause and help keep families safe …. For the third year in a row Rusty Wilfong, Service and Parts Director at Karl Malone Toyota, is gathering a group of supporters and friends and cooking pots of jambalaya to benefit DART.
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Officer Suspended Over ‘Offensive’ Coin
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin sold by one of its officers on Facebook, which featured what Chief Eddie García called an “insensitive and racially offensive” depiction of a southern Dallas neighborhood. On one side of the medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy stands above a...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate the brand new state of the art Martin Luther King Jr. junior high school on the southside of Monroe. Around 2013 is the time when the idea of building a new junior high school came about. This means a lot to our […]
