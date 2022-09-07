ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana School welcomes 120 new students at Matriculation Ceremony

(Natchitoches, La.) – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) recognized 120 new students representing 59 percent of the state’s parishes during its annual Matriculation Ceremony held Friday, Sept. 2 in the NSU A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Of more than 250 applicants statewide, 10 students joined...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center: Student Absenteeism

In an effort to combat student absenteeism, and to increase student and community involvement, Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center has combined their Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) and their Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) organizations to create the school’s first ever student council. While JAG is a program used to teach students life skills, as well as the skills needed to make them more marketable when seeking employment, YVC is a program geared towards community service.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students try Taste of Ruston

Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
LOUISIANA STATE
dallasisd.org

Dallas ISD bids farewell to Geneva Heights Elementary Building

On Tuesday, a small group of alumni, teachers, and staff gathered to say their final goodbyes to Geneva Heights Elementary as we’ve known it, as a five-day demolition project began. “I have been at Geneva Heights for 21 years, so it is sad to see it come down, but...
DALLAS, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Central announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Natchitoches Central’s Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Pep Rally at Natchitoches Central on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 pm and again at the football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The public is invited to join in the Homecoming festivities.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

G-Men, Demons to clash in Shreveport Classic

Most football coaches feel the difference in team play from their season openers and the second games of the season is one of the biggest determining factors in a season’s eventual outcome. That means Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is hoping for a marked improvement from his Tigers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston holds on in dramatic fashion for win over Jesuit

RUSTON — It came down to another exciting ending for the Ruston Bearcats for the second week in a row. This time, the Bearcat defense held on for a 28-23 win over the Jesuit Blue Jays to get the first win of the 2022 season. “I’m just proud that...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

The Brown Bag Concert Series is back in West Monroe

Louisiana currently has a $15 billion backlog for road/bridge projects, including $3 billion in NELA. Arts on the Bayou took place at ULM for area high school students. High school students learned about the school's visual and performing arts programs. Hunger Action Month - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago.
WEST MONROE, LA
College Football News

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Louisiana Tech (0-1), Stephen F. Austin (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Podcast: This Week in Bearcat Football

Kyle Roberts talks with Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh about the Warren Easton overtime thriller from Friday, and the two preview the upcoming ballgame Friday night against the Jesuit Blue Jays. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
RUSTON, LA
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Postel has support among jurors, mayor

Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

The Mailman delivers jambalaya for DART

If you love jambalaya. If you hate cooking. If you want to support a good cause and help keep families safe …. For the third year in a row Rusty Wilfong, Service and Parts Director at Karl Malone Toyota, is gathering a group of supporters and friends and cooking pots of jambalaya to benefit DART.
RUSTON, LA
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Suspended Over ‘Offensive’ Coin

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin sold by one of its officers on Facebook, which featured what Chief Eddie García called an “insensitive and racially offensive” depiction of a southern Dallas neighborhood. On one side of the medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy stands above a...
DALLAS, TX

