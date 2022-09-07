Read full article on original website
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
newyorkalmanack.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Woman Struck and Killed by Car in Upstate New York
SCHENECTADY, NY – A woman was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday night...
Albany man accused of DWI with BAC 3 times limit
An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.
Herkimer Police looking for missing teen
He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian dies after State Street crash
The woman who was hit by a car on State Street Tuesday night has died, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Schenectady Police Department.
10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Boil Shack in New Hartford has closed their doors. Now, the building is up for lease for $75,000. Does that mean we could see another restaurant come in and take over?. If that was the case, I know Central New Yorkers...
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
Where to go apple picking in the Capital Region
It's September, which means apple picking season is officially underway! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.
