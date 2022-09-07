A Ruston man is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her young son Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Nutmeg Drive Wednesday regarding a shooting. The victim said her boyfriend, Gary J. Cooper Jr,, 31, had shot at her and her young son. The victim said they had been arguing before Cooper tried to force himself into the residence they share. Cooper became upset and fired a single shot at the victim and her son with a 9mm pistol.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO