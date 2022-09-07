Read full article on original website
Ruston completes another midweek sweep
Ruston volleyball completed another sweep on Thursday night, beating Haughton in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-8, and 25-10. Ruston gets another home match Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. against Central-Baton Rouge. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Ruston holds on in dramatic fashion for win over Jesuit
RUSTON — It came down to another exciting ending for the Ruston Bearcats for the second week in a row. This time, the Bearcat defense held on for a 28-23 win over the Jesuit Blue Jays to get the first win of the 2022 season. “I’m just proud that...
Big LHSAA changes will impact Lincoln Parish programs
It was a surprising day for many Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) teams Friday. And an almost seismic one for a few, including Lincoln Parish’s Choudrant High School. The biggest overall change is that there will now be only eight classes statewide. That includes the same number of...
The Mailman delivers jambalaya for DART
If you love jambalaya. If you hate cooking. If you want to support a good cause and help keep families safe …. For the third year in a row Rusty Wilfong, Service and Parts Director at Karl Malone Toyota, is gathering a group of supporters and friends and cooking pots of jambalaya to benefit DART.
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, September 9. 10 a.m.: Ribbon cutting for Firm...
Students try Taste of Ruston
Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
G-Men, Demons to clash in Shreveport Classic
Most football coaches feel the difference in team play from their season openers and the second games of the season is one of the biggest determining factors in a season’s eventual outcome. That means Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is hoping for a marked improvement from his Tigers...
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
Ambulance Committee votes to bring RFD back to discussions
The City of Ruston Fire Department has been invited back to the table, at least by the Lincoln Parish Ambulance Committee. During Thursday morning’s meeting at the Lincoln Parish Library, a proposal by committee member Jackie White to invite Ruston Fire Chief Chris Womack and the department back into the discussions passed 7-2-3.
Podcast: This Week in Bearcat Football
Kyle Roberts talks with Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh about the Warren Easton overtime thriller from Friday, and the two preview the upcoming ballgame Friday night against the Jesuit Blue Jays. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Dogs, ‘Jacks tonight at The Joe
Louisiana Tech opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule tonight when the Bulldogs hosts Stephen F. Austin. Kickoff for Joe Aillet Stadium is set for 6 p.m. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network with the pregame show starting at 4:30 p.m. and Malcolm Butler, Teddy Allen and Jerry Byrd providing the call of the game.
Ruston volleyball tallies another sweep
Ruston High School’s volleyball team put together another sweep this week on Tuesday night against Byrd High School by final set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-20. “I really liked the way we showed up Tuesday night,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said. “There are some things we could have executed better, but our overall vibe was amazing. We had multiple kids contributing in every aspect.”
Shooting suspect in custody
A Ruston man is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her young son Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Nutmeg Drive Wednesday regarding a shooting. The victim said her boyfriend, Gary J. Cooper Jr,, 31, had shot at her and her young son. The victim said they had been arguing before Cooper tried to force himself into the residence they share. Cooper became upset and fired a single shot at the victim and her son with a 9mm pistol.
Investigation finds wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
Postel has support among jurors, mayor
Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
Russell responds to letter from fellow jurors
As if there wasn’t enough heat surrounding the Lincoln Parish Police Jury over the last few months in regards to the on-going ambulance and rescue situation, the fire turned into an inferno Wednesday when a letter was sent out from jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin and Glenn Scriber to fellow juror Skip Russell.
Russell apologizes to Postel; declines to release names of fellow jurors
Lincoln Parish Police Jury juror Skip Russell met with and apologized to LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel Friday, just over a week after Russell had asked Postel to submit his resignation in a closed-door meeting. “As a Christian individual, I don’t want to have a hand in hurting anyone,” said Russell...
Police see assault, make arrest
Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday evening after a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot. A GPD officer saw a physical altercation in progress about 6:45 p.m. in the Spring Market parking lot. The officer intervened and the victim stated his roommate of three months punched him in the right side of his face with this fist, breaking his glasses. The victim said they were returning to their vehicle when Jamison B. Shults, 48, attempted to drive while intoxicated. The victim asked for the keys and Shults became upset and struck him, nearly knocking him to the ground.
Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
