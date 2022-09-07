Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey
IARN — It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
kiwaradio.com
Biofuels are still getting ignored in favor of electric vehicles
IARN — Recently, the state of California announced that they will have a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars by the year 2035. But just after they made the announcement, they had to ask people to stop charging their electric cars because the power grid couldn’t handle it. This continues a general obsession with electric vehicles that we’ve seen from policymakers in recent years.
kiwaradio.com
Study from Iowa Select Farms shows benefits of manure application for soil and water quality
IARN — The usage of manure as fertilizer has been a hot topic for Iowa in recent years. Many people worry about the impacts that soil runoff could have on soil health and water quality. However, when used correctly, the usage of manure fertilizer can actually have a positive impact on both of those factors.
kiwaradio.com
(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now
Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Hy-Vee, Other Providers Beginning To Receive Shipments Of Latest COVID Boosters
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our providers on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new mRNA booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bivalent, meaning, they protect against...
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is 2 inches below crest. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working very well. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
kiwaradio.com
Be Vigilant For Scammers If You’re Seeking To Have A Loan Forgiven
Statewide Iowa — Iowans who hope to get their student loan forgiven need to be wary of people and organizations offering to process their claim. Consumer protection advocate Michelle Reinen says con artists have quickly jumped on the Biden Administration’s loan forgiveness plan and they’re using it as bait.
kiwaradio.com
Parents May Want To Delete That ‘Back To School’ Photo Of Their Kid On Facebook
Statewide Iowa — Proud Iowa parents who’ve already posted photos online of their kids heading back to school might consider taking them down. Lisa Schiller, with the Better Business Bureau, says sharing pictures of your child holding a sign on their first day of the new school year could create risks.
RELATED PEOPLE
kiwaradio.com
Mixed Results In Iowa Students’ Math And Reading Scores
Statewide Iowa — Testing of Iowa public school students in third through 11th grades shows gains in science proficiency, but mixed results in math and reading. The results come from Statewide Assessment tests taken last spring. Third through eighth graders returned to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency, but the...
kiwaradio.com
Primghar Hospital Parent Company Acquired By Michigan-Based Company
Primghar, Iowa — The parent company of the MercyOne Primghar Medical Center has been acquired by a Michigan-based company. Michigan-based Trinity Health completed its acquisition of the Iowa-based MercyOne medical system on September 1st. MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz says patients across Iowa won’t notice any immediate change as the early transition involves business systems.
kiwaradio.com
Insurance Division Paying Out Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The Iowa Insurance Division is beginning the claims process to reimburse customers who had prepaid for services from an Emmetsburg funeral home. A district court ruling approved the request to process the claims against Andrew Joyce of the Joyce Funeral Home. The Iowa Insurance Division says its investigation revealed a number of deposits that could not be matched to a burial, which suggested that thousands of dollars from pre-purchased agreements had not been placed in trust as required by Iowa law.
Comments / 0