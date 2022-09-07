Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police officials investigated a crash Monday night that they say left one of their troopers injured. According to a press release, that happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-64 in Wayne County. Officials say an ISP trooper was on the side of the road assisting...
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Is This Car Dancing On An Illinois Highway Or Is The Driver Being Reckless?
In 2020, there were 312,988 reported accidents on Illinois roads, according to the Illinois Department Of Transportation. I wish there were more specifics on the exact circumstances behind the crashes. When you see the video of this wild vehicle on an Illinois highway you may think to yourself, "Yup, that'll do it."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Two Illinois families of fallen first responders have mortgages paid
Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages of the Hanneken and Herderhorst families. Last year, both families lost their fathers who were Illinois first responders. Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken lost his life last March while involved in a car crash on duty. Champaign firefighter Trevor Herderhorst...
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
104.1 WIKY
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
14news.com
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Be Charged With These Crimes in 2023 and Illinois Won’t Detain You
Does the Illinois Safe-T Act just give perks to criminals? Critics say, yes. Here's what you need to know about the state's new criminal justice reform law. Here's everything you need to know about the controversial new law that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash bail for anyone charged with any of close to a dozen crimes that are now classified as,
Watch: Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Church Vandalized
Evansville police were called to Christian Tabernacle Church at about 9:00pm last (Thurs) night. The pastor told officers that about 17 windows were shattered around the church. Police found boards and rocks inside the building which were apparently used in the vandalism. No one was hurt and no estimate of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eliza Fletcher murder: Chicago-area mayor rips Democrat bail reform to let kidnapping suspects out on $0 bail
The shocking murder of mommy jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, is sounding the alarm to Democratic-led bail reform measures elsewhere in the country, as a new law to take effect at the start of 2023 in Illinois will allow defendants accused of kidnappings to be released without bail. In...
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
foxillinois.com
State officials debate over cash bail removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Major changes are coming to the criminal justice system in 2023. On January 1, the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity -Today or "SAFE-T" Act will go into effect. Prosecutors throughout Illinois are concerned about the new law, because it will allow people who are accused...
wfcnnews.com
Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
Comments / 0