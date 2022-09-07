ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

14news.com

Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police officials investigated a crash Monday night that they say left one of their troopers injured. According to a press release, that happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-64 in Wayne County. Officials say an ISP trooper was on the side of the road assisting...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

One dead after fiery Williamson County crash

HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Two Illinois families of fallen first responders have mortgages paid

Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages of the Hanneken and Herderhorst families. Last year, both families lost their fathers who were Illinois first responders. Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken lost his life last March while involved in a car crash on duty. Champaign firefighter Trevor Herderhorst...
ILLINOIS STATE
wrul.com

Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting

Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
104.1 WIKY

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
MESA, AZ
14news.com

Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
PRINCETON, IN
97ZOK

Be Charged With These Crimes in 2023 and Illinois Won’t Detain You

Does the Illinois Safe-T Act just give perks to criminals? Critics say, yes. Here's what you need to know about the state's new criminal justice reform law. Here's everything you need to know about the controversial new law that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash bail for anyone charged with any of close to a dozen crimes that are now classified as,
ILLINOIS STATE
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Church Vandalized

Evansville police were called to Christian Tabernacle Church at about 9:00pm last (Thurs) night. The pastor told officers that about 17 windows were shattered around the church. Police found boards and rocks inside the building which were apparently used in the vandalism. No one was hurt and no estimate of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
advantagenews.com

Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
ALTON, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

State officials debate over cash bail removal

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Major changes are coming to the criminal justice system in 2023. On January 1, the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity -Today or "SAFE-T" Act will go into effect. Prosecutors throughout Illinois are concerned about the new law, because it will allow people who are accused...
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
ILLINOIS STATE

