wearegreenbay.com
‘It was priceless’: Appleton man gets wish fulfilled through ThedaCare program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime. ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay carjacking
The queen never visited Wisconsin but she did sail past while celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, linking the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean. A fellow inmate who prosecutors say helped Dietrich escape also appeared in court. Nurse beaten in carjacking outside hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: On our way to a better life
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t seem to be on a path to the future of George Jetson with flying cars and transport tubes, but we are on our way to a better life. You know what they say about mouse traps. Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad shows us:
Kewaunee mail carrier befriends neighborhood dog
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee mail carrier Tiffany Neveau loves dogs, but there is one on her route that stands out amongst the rest. Every day she has worked for more than a year, Neveau stops to visit Duncan, a English bulldog owned by Tonya Schultz. Schultz says, “He waits everyday for her on the […]
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls woman receives cards from royal family
The story behind this fairy tale setting in the Northwoods. Jail escape was unrelated to jail staff shortages, officials say. A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Updated: 4 hours ago. Participation is voluntary,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
WBAY Green Bay
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
WBAY Green Bay
Rolling Stone article features Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you haven’t seen the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, it’s likely worth a glance, especially if you’re a Mile of Music fan. The event is getting some national attention. While having Harry Styles on the front cover of the magazine is...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
WBAY Green Bay
Donations needed as food pantry demand surges in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is seeing record-breaking food pantry visits and its resources are dwindling, according to officials. In 2021, the pantry was visited about 3,600 times. As of September 2022, the pantry has had nearly 5,000 visits. St. Vincent de Paul expects visits to exceed 6,100.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Northwoods fairy tale
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property with the feel of a 15th century fairy tale. It’s a vision that began 100 years ago. In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Mountain in Oconto County to visit Camp Lake Resort. In...
Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Monee truck stop
MONEE, Ill. — An infant died Friday after suffering a traumatic head injury in the south suburbs, police said. On Wednesday just after 8:50 a.m., officers responded the Petro Truck Stop, located in the 5900 block of Manhattan Road, just east of I-57. Paramedics were able to resuscitate a 2-month-old infant, who stayed the night […]
