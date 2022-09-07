ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets

Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave

As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam

Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Downtown Central Library hiring outside services for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Downtown Central Library is barely a decade old: young by infrastructure standards. There have been a string of overdoses in the building in the last ten years, and in 2019 a person experiencing homelessness jumped to their death from the building. Now,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
omahanews.net

Mastermind of naval bribery scandal escapes arrest in California

SAN DIEGO, California: A Malaysian businessman involved in a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal has escaped house arrest by cutting off his monitoring anklet, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Citing the U.S. Marshal's office, the newspaper reported that ahead of his impending sentencing, Leonard Glenn Francis, popularly known as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California's secretary of state is on a campaign to register college voters

Potential young voters at Southwestern College got a reminder Friday from California’s secretary of state about their power in this November’s election. Secretary of State Shirley Weber spoke at the Chula Vista campus about her effort to register 1 million college-aged students in time to vote in the election — an election that includes seven state propositions and many statewide races, including her own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Who should get the new COVID booster and when?

A new version of the COVID booster has been approved, but getting it is still a challenge. KPBS reporter John Carroll has an update. A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster. “We expect millions of people to get...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego

The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

