KPBS
San Diego leaders tour new homeless shelter in Midway before Monday opening
Up to 150 San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be able to move into the Rosecrans Shelter when it officially opens Monday, following a tour by city and county leaders of the facility Friday. The Lucky Duck Foundation — which donated the use of the shelter structure and covered construction costs...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets
Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.
oc-breeze.com
Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam
Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
kusi.com
Downtown Central Library hiring outside services for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Downtown Central Library is barely a decade old: young by infrastructure standards. There have been a string of overdoses in the building in the last ten years, and in 2019 a person experiencing homelessness jumped to their death from the building. Now,...
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
KPBS
San Diego biotech collects baby poop to reveal health of the microbiome
A lab employee at Persephone Biosciences pulled bacteria samples out of a tank in which they’re stored at minus 200 degrees Celsius (minus 328 F). This is infant bacteria, which Persephone CEO Stephanie Culler calls her “company assets.” And where do they come from?. “This is our...
omahanews.net
Mastermind of naval bribery scandal escapes arrest in California
SAN DIEGO, California: A Malaysian businessman involved in a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal has escaped house arrest by cutting off his monitoring anklet, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Citing the U.S. Marshal's office, the newspaper reported that ahead of his impending sentencing, Leonard Glenn Francis, popularly known as...
KPBS
New COVID-19 boosters targeting multiple strains now available in San Diego County
New COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus are available in San Diego County, public health officials said today. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, in addition to the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, according to the county.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
KPBS
California's secretary of state is on a campaign to register college voters
Potential young voters at Southwestern College got a reminder Friday from California’s secretary of state about their power in this November’s election. Secretary of State Shirley Weber spoke at the Chula Vista campus about her effort to register 1 million college-aged students in time to vote in the election — an election that includes seven state propositions and many statewide races, including her own.
KPBS
Who should get the new COVID booster and when?
A new version of the COVID booster has been approved, but getting it is still a challenge. KPBS reporter John Carroll has an update. A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster. “We expect millions of people to get...
KPBS
Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego
The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
