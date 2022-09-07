As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.

