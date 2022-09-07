Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for owner of two pigs wandering in Shiawassee County
ARGENTINE TWP, Mich - Shiawassee Central Dispatch posted pictures of two pigs that were found wandering on Braden Road and County Line Road in Byron. If you have any information on who may own the pigs please call Argentine Twp. Police at 810-735-5317. Send pictures of your pets to this...
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rash of arsons under investigation at mobile home park outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a rash of arsons and attempted arsons committed in Superior Township within the last month. A total of seven suspicious fires deemed arson have been recorded in the Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park located in Superior Township northeast of Ann Arbor since Aug. 11, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Dozens of victims’: Wayne County warns of police impersonation phone scam
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam that has already cost residents thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office says the phone scam includes someone impersonating police by name, with a phone number that looks like it’s coming from their office. “It often...
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
'Oh deer!' Police officer frees frightened buck twice from Ann Arbor resident's backyard [VIDEO]
A deer in distress was rescued by an Ann Arbor police officer after it ran through a resident’s property and became entangled in netting, authorities said.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials investigating 7 suspicious fires at mobile home park in Washtenaw County
Authorities in Washtenaw County say they are working to find a serial arsonist after seven suspicious fires burned homes, trash cans and dumpsters in the area.
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspect in Aug. 24 carjacking
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a male suspect who carjacked a 71-year-old man a couple of weeks ago on the city's west side. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride to a gas station. On their way to the store, the suspect saw a female friend and asked the victim to also give her a ride.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
Ann Arbor man allegedly killed neighbor after food disagreement, then stayed for 2 days
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor allegedly strangled her with a vacuum cleaner cord and lived in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment for two days until police were called to check on her, Det. Jon McDonagh said while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Comments / 0