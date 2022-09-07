ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior Township, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Superior Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspect in Aug. 24 carjacking

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a male suspect who carjacked a 71-year-old man a couple of weeks ago on the city's west side. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride to a gas station. On their way to the store, the suspect saw a female friend and asked the victim to also give her a ride.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy