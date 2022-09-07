ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available soon in the Philly region

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g0Ms_0hlLP2li00

New COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available soon in the Philly region 01:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major milestone in the fight against COVID-19. A new kind of vaccine will soon be available.

It's the first new formula since the shots came out in 2020.

The White House COVID response team says the virus is still a danger. This week, new COVID vaccines are being rolled out and they'll be available in the Philly region.

Federal officials say by the end of this week, 90% of Americans will be within a five-mile radius of being able to get the reformulated shots, which contain parts of the original vaccine with components that target omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Those strains account for 99% of the circulating virus.

These offer better protection and have been authorized for use as a single booster dose at least two months after primary or booster vaccination.

Health officials say current trends show this is necessary.

"The seven-day average daily deaths are still too high, about 375 per day, well above the around 200 deaths a day we saw earlier this spring," Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said. "And in my mind, far too high for a vaccine-preventable disease."

"We know that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe," Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. "We know that receiving the recommended vaccine dose is critical to maintaining optimal protection against severe COVID-19."

The vaccines will be offered at various CVS and Walgreens locations.

Experts say COVID vaccines will be like the flu – reformulated yearly to match the strains.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Camden County begins administering new reformulated COVID-19 boosters

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The first shipments of the new reformulated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in the region. Health officials say this new and improved vaccine will give people an added level of protection against the COVID-19 subvariants that are circulating now."I got the first appointment," Jeannette Gillespie-Deaner said. "I guess I got lucky."Gillespie-Deaner was the first to arrive in Blackwood for a shot of the new COVID-19 booster."I'm 72 and I try to keep up on all the shots," she said.The new Bivalent vaccine contains some of the original coronavirus along with elements of the new omicron BA.5...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
billypenn.com

Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain

Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New research says 9/11 first responders have increased risk for complications from COVID-19

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- New research out says first responders who suffer from health conditions linked to 9/11 also have an increased risk for complications from COVID-19. It's another health issue to add to the long list that they are already dealing with.Some with those health issues live in Delaware County and were at Friday's tribute."The impact of those attacks still are affecting people," Baptist Church of Collingdale Pastor Perry Messick said.Messick led prayers at Delaware County's 9/11 day of remembrance held at Rose Tree Park.With the Collingdale Fire Department, Messick served as a chaplain in New York for...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Camden County health hub is now offering omicron booster shots

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County health hub is offering omicron booster shots to all adults on Thursday. The CDC and the FDA are recommending anyone 12 or older get omicron-specific booster shots.The omicron variant is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the country.The Camden County Health Department is recommending appointments.To make one, click here. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Communities across Philadelphia region hold 9/11 remembrances ahead of anniversary Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center approaches this Sunday some communities are holding remembrance events on Friday. In Delaware County, first responders and others gathered at Rose Tree Park Friday morning. During prayer, the crowd was called upon to remember and pray for the survivors who still suffer from their loss. In Philadelphia, the Community College of Philadelphia hosted an outdoor Patriot Day event. The college President Guy Generals was in New York on 9/11. He pointed out that most of today's students were young, or even not alive yet, on Sept. 11, 2001. He said, "We stand here today to reinforce the idea that the unimaginable can happen." 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
CBS Philly

Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime. The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Vaccines#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
phl17.com

Man shot in the pelvis, groin multiple times on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption

As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

British Airways passengers learn of Queen Elizabeth II's death mid-flight to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, ending the British monarch's unmatched 70-year reign on the throne. She was 96.Eyewitness News caught up with travelers who touched down at Philadelphia International Airport from London Thursday afternoon.A British Airways flight coming from London landed in Philadelphia after the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.Passengers say they found out about the news after the pilot made an announcement.A mother and daughter from the UK said before they had boarded their flight, they had heard that the queen was sick.The next update came while they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
76K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy