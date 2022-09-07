ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss’s Cabinet in full

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKfKG_0hlLNarH00

Prime Minister Liz Truss has rewarded those who supported her campaign and close allies with the top Cabinet jobs.

For the first time, there are no white men in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vy4Zh_0hlLNarH00
Official portraits of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s newly formed Cabinet (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

Here is the new-look Cabinet in full.

– Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary – Therese Coffey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kV2tg_0hlLNarH00
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

In a nod to her new role, during Ms Truss’s maiden speech as Prime Minister, Ms Coffey was standing closest to the door of Number 10 among dozens of MPs gathered on Downing Street in the pouring rain on Tuesday evening.

The former work and pensions secretary is considered one of Ms Truss’s closest friends in Westminster.

– Chancellor of the Exchequer – Kwasi Kwarteng

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4fsT_0hlLNarH00
Newly installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

One of the few survivors of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet and a long-term ally of Ms Truss, Mr Kwarteng has been promoted from Business Secretary to Chancellor.

The former financial analyst at JPMorgan Chase and other investment banks takes the lead on the economy from Ms Truss’s leadership competitor Rishi Sunak.

– Foreign Secretary – James Cleverly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mc1nJ_0hlLNarH00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Truss has chosen former Territorial Army second lieutenant Mr Cleverly as her successor in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

He takes the top post leading the Government’s response to the war in Ukraine after serving only briefly as Education Secretary during the dying days of Mr Johnson’s premiership.

– Home Secretary – Suella Braverman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaYLC_0hlLNarH00
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The former attorney general replaces Priti Patel in the Home Office.

Ms Braverman ran against Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race, criticising what she called “woke rubbish” and pledging to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

– Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary – Brandon Lewis

Mr Lewis, whose resignation as Northern Ireland secretary piled pressure on Mr Johnson to resign from No 10, replaces Sunak supporter Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary.

Mr Lewis initially backed Nadhim Zahawi in the leadership race before pledging his support to Ms Truss.

– Defence Secretary – Ben Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Imcbg_0hlLNarH00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Wallace remains in the post he first took on under Mr Johnson in 2019, as he plays a vital role in supporting Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He was once widely tipped as a front-runner to replace Mr Johnson before announcing he had decided not to stand in the leadership contest.

Mr Wallace has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Tory MPs who pressed for the UK to increase its defence spending, although cuts to the size of the Army remain a cause for concern.

– Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Nadhim Zahawi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkUEd_0hlLNarH00
Newly installed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Zahawi goes into the history books as the second shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer after ascending to the role in the wake of Mr Sunak’s dynamite resignation in July, clocking up just 63 days.

His new role puts him in charge of running the Cabinet Office, and he takes over from new Education Secretary Kit Malthouse.

Mr Zahawi, who threw his hat in the ring for the leadership before being eliminated in the early rounds, was widely celebrated as vaccines minister during the pandemic, before later taking on the role of Education Secretary.

– Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – Simon Clarke

Mr Clarke, who played a key role in the Truss campaign, has been promoted from being a Treasury minister to Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.

He takes over from Greg Clark, who was appointed to the role when Michael Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson in July.

– Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Jacob Rees-Mogg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7kX0_0hlLNarH00
Newly installed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

One of the earliest and most vocal supporters of Ms Truss’s bid for Number 10, Mr Rees-Mogg has been moved from Brexit to business secretary.

An ardent Brexiteer, Mr Rees-Mogg has defended Ms Truss’s credentials for the movement after she voted Remain in the referendum.

The father-of-six has worked in finance in Hong Kong and London, establishing his own investment management company in 2007.

– International Trade – Kemi Badenoch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxomx_0hlLNarH00
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Badenoch will be serving in the Cabinet for the first time, after surprising many by reaching the final four in the Tory leadership contest.

The former equalities minister has been outspoken on “woke” issues such as opposing gender-neutral toilets but did not voice support for any of her rivals once she dropped out of the leadership bid.

Like Ms Truss, the former director of the Spectator magazine has argued on the side of slimming down the state.

– Work and Pensions Secretary – Chloe Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aikJn_0hlLNarH00
Newly installed Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Smith replaces new Health Secretary Ms Coffey in the role.

As a fellow Norfolk MP she was an early supporter of Ms Truss in the leadership campaign.

The former minister for disabled people was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2020, later revealing in June last year that she had been given the all-clear.

– Education Secretary – Kit Malthouse

The former crime and policing minister will be the fourth education secretary in just over two months, and the fifth in the past year.

A loyal ally to Ms Truss, Mr Malthouse takes the post after it was rumoured to have been saved for an earlier Tory leadership hopeful, Ms Badenoch.

– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary – Ranil Jayawardena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDI8D_0hlLNarH00
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Jayawardena is the UK’s first non-white environment secretary.

The former international trade minister replaces George Eustice.

– Transport Secretary – Anne-Marie Trevelyan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSGHr_0hlLNarH00
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Former international trade secretary Ms Trevelyan replaces Grant Shapps to take over the transport brief.

She is the sixth transport secretary since 2010 and the 13th politician to have Cabinet-level responsibility for transport since 1997.

– Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary – Michelle Donelan

Ms Donelan, who spent 36 hours as Mr Johnson’s education secretary before resigning in his final hours before he agreed to stand down, takes over the role of culture secretary from Nadine Dorries.

Ms Dorries earlier confirmed that she had been asked to stay on but had decided to return to the backbenches.

– Northern Ireland Secretary – Chris Heaton-Harris

Mr Heaton-Harris replaces Sunak supporter Shailesh Vara, who became the shortest-serving Northern Ireland secretary since the post was created in 1972.

The former chief whip was previously a transport and Foreign Office minister.

– Wales Secretary – Robert Buckland

Mr Buckland remains in post, having held the position since July.

He previously served as justice secretary from 2019 to 2021 and initially supported Mr Sunak in the leadership race before switching sides to back Ms Truss.

– Scotland Secretary – Alister Jack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HW7MU_0hlLNarH00
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Jack remains in post, having taken on the role in 2019 when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

He remained neutral throughout the Tory leadership election but later added he regretted Mr Johnson had been forced out of office.

– Leader of the House of Commons – Penny Mordaunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZI0K_0hlLNarH00
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Mordaunt was one of Ms Truss’s closest rivals in the leadership race, failing to make it to the final stage after a jump in support for the now Prime Minister.

A Navy reservist, she became the first woman to serve as Defence Secretary in 2019, but her time there was destined to be short and under Mr Johnson she was reshuffled into more junior, and less high-profile, roles.

– Cop26 President – Alok Sharma

Mr Sharma remains in the role he first took on in 2021.

He is a former international development secretary and business secretary.

– Leader of the House of Lords – Lord True

The former Cabinet Office minister replaces Baroness Evans in the role.

She had held the position since 2016.

– Minister without portfolio and Conservative party chairman – Jake Berry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dSr4_0hlLNarH00
Jake Berry (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Truss-backing chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs returns to Government after a two-year absence.

He was previously minister for the Northern Powerhouse from 2017 to 2020.

– Attorney General – Michael Ellis QC

The former paymaster general takes on the role of principal legal adviser to the Government.

Mr Ellis takes over from now Home Secretary Suella Braverman, having served in the role for six months last year when Ms Braverman took maternity leave.

– Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Chris Philp

The former culture minister, who resigned from Mr Johnson’s Government in July, takes over from new Levelling Up Secretary Mr Clarke.

Mr Philp, MP for Croydon South, has previously told how the NHS saved the lives of his twins after they were born at 25 weeks in 2013.

– Security minister in the Home Office – Tom Tugendhat

Another of Ms Truss’s former leadership rivals, Mr Tugendhat has been given his first Government job, attending Cabinet as a security minister.

A Remainer in 2016, the former soldier was a trenchant critic of Mr Johnson.

– Chief Whip – Wendy Morton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KI2jk_0hlLNarH00
Chief whip Wendy Morton (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The former transport minister will attend Cabinet as chief whip, making her responsible for party discipline in the Commons.

She is the first woman to serve as Conservative chief whip.

– Climate minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy- Graham Stuart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMgg5_0hlLNarH00
Graham Stuart leaving 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Stuart, a former Foreign Office and international trade minister, will attend Cabinet as climate minister.

– Minister for the armed forces and veterans in the Ministry of Defence – James Heappey

Former soldier Mr Heappey, who was already a defence minister, will attend Cabinet as minister for the armed forces and veterans.

– Development minister in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – Vicky Ford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOL6m_0hlLNarH00
Vicky Ford is development minister in the Foreign Office (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelmsford MP Ms Ford will attend Cabinet as development minister.

– Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office – Edward Argar

Mr Argar, a former health minister who chose to break from the Johnson Government, will attend Cabinet as paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Chris Philp
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss booed as she arrives at Conservative headquarters after winning leadership contest

Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister‘Bye Bye Boris’ played outside QEII Centre after Truss announced as new Tory leaderLiz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to say if Donald Trump is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has refused to say whether Donald Trump is a “friend or foe”, after sparking a diplomatic incident by suggesting that “the jury is out” on which camp French president Emmanuel Macron sits in.Following her comment at a Conservative leadership hustings last week, Mr Macron warned she could cause “serious problems” in the Anglo-French relationship, insisting that he regarded the UK as a friend “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders”.At the final hustings of the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, in Wembley on Wednesday, Ms Truss chose her words more diplomatically.She made clear...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet#Jpmorgan Chase#Territorial Army#Commonwealth#Education
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Moment Nadhim Zahawi passed note to Liz Truss about the Queen's health as she unveiled her energy plan to the Commons before Keir Starmer was also told by Angela Rayner

This is the moment Nadhim Zahawi passed a note to Liz Truss informing her of the dramatic developments in the Queen's health earlier this afternoon in the House of Commons. The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced at 6:30pm, earlier today Buckingham Palace gave a statement saying that doctors had become concerned about her health.
WORLD
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
blockchain.news

What Would the Future of Crypto Be as Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM

Interesting times are ahead for the United Kingdom as Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss) is set to take the country's top administrative position of Prime Minister. Liz Truss won the election to become the Conservative Party Leader, beating Rishi Sunak, who was also a contender for the post. With her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss’s rejection of windfall tax ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’

Sterling plunged to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years as experts warned Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Markets appeared to be rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to keep lights and heating on this winter.Low-pay think tank the Resolution Foundation warned the eventual cost of the energy crisis could even outstrip the £137bn bailout of banks following the 2008 financial crash.The PM’s plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy