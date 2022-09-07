ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems

The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Toews, Kane, Dach, More

With the NHL set to kick off 2022-23 preseason action within a matter of weeks, there’s a lot for hockey fans to look forward to. Even skeptical supporters of a rebuild, like fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, can find comfort in the fact that the sooner this season gets underway the quicker the suspected onslaught can conclude. But before the Blackhawks hit the ice in anticipation of the struggles that are sure to come, there are still some offseason storylines worth mentioning.
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT

Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Cardinals: What kind of job has Oli Marmol done as manager?

Has Oli Marmol been a difference maker this year? I asked several bloggers and podcasters what their opinions were about the Cardinals first year manager. As I write this, the St. Louis Cardinals have been on literal tear, going 31-13 in the second half of the season. This includes a 22-7 run in August, which was an incredible .759 winning percentage.
Jim McMahon Calls Bears Cheap and Blames Them For Lack Of Championships

Former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon recently appeared on 'The Morning Roast' of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. Hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky had McMahon on to preview the upcoming matchup between the Bears and the 49ers. They also talked about football in the past and how the rivalry between the two historic franchises heated up in the late 1980s.
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Shamrock Series game needs to come to Chicago Bears' new stadium

If you live in the Chicago area, you most likely know that the Bears are talking about leaving Soldier Field. A deal to buy the land currently occupied by the defunct Arlington Park is expected to close before the end of the year. Despite efforts by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to keep the Bears in the city, all signs point to the team bolting for the suburbs in a few years.
