After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Toews, Kane, Dach, More
With the NHL set to kick off 2022-23 preseason action within a matter of weeks, there’s a lot for hockey fans to look forward to. Even skeptical supporters of a rebuild, like fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, can find comfort in the fact that the sooner this season gets underway the quicker the suspected onslaught can conclude. But before the Blackhawks hit the ice in anticipation of the struggles that are sure to come, there are still some offseason storylines worth mentioning.
markerzone.com
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT
Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 New Star Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Monitor
The New York Knicks looked to be in the driver’s seat to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this NBA offseason. They had the most assets to build a package around and seemed like a good fit. Alas, a trade never came to fruition. The Cleveland Cavaliers saw...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Cardinals: What kind of job has Oli Marmol done as manager?
Has Oli Marmol been a difference maker this year? I asked several bloggers and podcasters what their opinions were about the Cardinals first year manager. As I write this, the St. Louis Cardinals have been on literal tear, going 31-13 in the second half of the season. This includes a 22-7 run in August, which was an incredible .759 winning percentage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jim McMahon Calls Bears Cheap and Blames Them For Lack Of Championships
Former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon recently appeared on 'The Morning Roast' of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. Hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky had McMahon on to preview the upcoming matchup between the Bears and the 49ers. They also talked about football in the past and how the rivalry between the two historic franchises heated up in the late 1980s.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Los Angeles Clippers have a bench that makes them serious title contenders in ’22-’23
On paper, the Los Angeles Clippers have a top team in the NBA. Big names like Kawhi Leonard and Paul
Shamrock Series game needs to come to Chicago Bears' new stadium
If you live in the Chicago area, you most likely know that the Bears are talking about leaving Soldier Field. A deal to buy the land currently occupied by the defunct Arlington Park is expected to close before the end of the year. Despite efforts by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to keep the Bears in the city, all signs point to the team bolting for the suburbs in a few years.
