Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health co-respondersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swallow Hill names new CEOMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Aurora may renovate restrooms for homelessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Carscoops
Colorado Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Over Off-Duty Police Officer
Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested this week in Brighton, Colorado, after making the mistake of pulling over an off-duty police officer. The suspect is accused of using lights and a silver badge to impersonate a police officer on the road. Speaking to CBS Colorado, Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla said...
Girlfriend's leg broken during argument with Denver Sheriff's deputy
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy faces several charges after his girlfriend's leg was broken during an argument at her Aurora home, an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department says. Ernest Parker was arrested by APD on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged...
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend
DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge
The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
Good Samaritan search ongoing after Aurora robbery suspect arrested
Last Sunday afternoon, Aurora police were on a chase. "Reports of an armed robbery in progress at Smashburger," said Sgt. Brett Iske over the police radio. Iske was calling for additional officers to respond as he ran after the suspect. "I took off running, but he didn't know I was running after him," Sgt. Iske told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. It didn't take long for Iske and his fellow officers to catch up to the alleged robber, who'd reportedly just pointed a gun at employees of the Smashburger on East Colfax near I-225. He allegedly threatened to kill them...
9 indicted after deadly prom night crash
The District Attorney's Office announced nine indictments related to a crash in which a 17-year-old who was allegedly drunk driving hit another car and two people were killed.
Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'
AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Walgreens employee ran over by shoplifting suspect
Lakewood Police are still looking for the person they believe shoplifted from a Walgreens and ran over an employee while driving away.
Boulder police seize fentanyl, firearms, meth, bicycles
Police in Boulder seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several stolen bicycles when they searched an apartment on Tuesday morning. Officers said the apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway has been the focus of an investigation for several weeks. After receiving detailed intelligence about the reported "chop shop," the Boulder Police SWAT team executed the search warrant Tuesday morning. Officers discovered at least 15 bicycles and a scooter as well as two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which were being sold from that location. Detectives wanted to thank the community for the tips they shared that led officers to the address. Charges are pending. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owners of the recovered bicycles and scooter. You will need to provide proof that the item is yours. You can view the items here: https://bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrantIf you recognize your property or have information about this incident, please call Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
1 killed in Loveland motorcycle crash
A 42-year-old man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a pole in Loveland. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Street, Loveland police said. Police have identified the motorcyclist but aren't releasing his name...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
One defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to 16 years in Colorado bike theft ring
BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — One person has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to an organized crime charge involving smash-and-grab burglaries at Colorado bike shops last year. The state attorney general indicted eight people last November resulting from an investigation the AG's office called "Operation...
16-year-old shot inside car in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch
(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) continues efforts to combat the Fentanyl epidemic impacting our communities. As part of those efforts on the morning of August 30, a search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins. During the search, NCDTF investigators recovered several hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
Mom charged in baby’s fentanyl-related death
District Attorney Beth McCann filed charges against a mother whose baby died late last year and a toxicology report showed fentanyl was in the infant's system.
Arvada police help clean up homeless camp along Clear Creek
A trail just outside of Arvada was a favorite for Ed Tombs and his wife."It's one of our joys now that we are both retired to ride our bikes along the creek," he said.Tombs says after homeless camps started popping up along their route, and a threat by one of the people living there, that's no longer the case."My wife's afraid to go down there now," he said.That kind of safety concern about the Clear Creek area near Gold Strike Park prompted Arvada police to step in, despite the area, which runs along I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard, being outside of...
