Police in Boulder seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several stolen bicycles when they searched an apartment on Tuesday morning. Officers said the apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway has been the focus of an investigation for several weeks. After receiving detailed intelligence about the reported "chop shop," the Boulder Police SWAT team executed the search warrant Tuesday morning. Officers discovered at least 15 bicycles and a scooter as well as two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which were being sold from that location. Detectives wanted to thank the community for the tips they shared that led officers to the address. Charges are pending. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owners of the recovered bicycles and scooter. You will need to provide proof that the item is yours. You can view the items here: https://bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrantIf you recognize your property or have information about this incident, please call Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO