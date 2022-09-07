Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Ghost towns of O'Brien County
Many towns had a beginning in O’Brien County but did not continue to flourish. They became ghost towns. Today, many of these towns may have still have an elevator, a depot, a church, a single house, a gas station, a cemetery or a memory of a story about a town that no longer exists.
KELOLAND TV
Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
kiwaradio.com
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KLEM
KLEM News, Friday, September 9
Testimony continue today (Friday) in the first degree murder trial of 84 year-old Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill, Iowa. Knapp is charged in the May, 2020 shooting death of his step son, 51 year-old Kevin Juzek, and domestic assault against his wife, Darlene Knapp. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council to review AGP's request
SHELDON—Ag Processing Inc. is asking the Sheldon City Council to close a portion Railroad Avenue for a four-day span in October during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. today. AGP is undergoing $15 million in upgrades to its Sheldon facilities between West Seventh Street and West Eighth Street. In its...
Sheldon man dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Osceola County
A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested In Rock Rapids Faces Felony Charges In Storm Lake Business Burglary
Storm Lake, Iowa — A man who was arrested earlier this year in Rock Rapids now faces felony charges in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that on January 28th, their officers discovered around $2800 worth of merchandise was missing from the Storm Lake Ace Hardware store. Similar burglaries and thefts had reportedly occurred around the area.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center adds commercial development
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center recently took steps toward making another area in town ready for new commercial development. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved a $783,189.97 contract with Vander Pol Excavating of Orange City to begin site development for a 10-acre property that was the former Bleeker farm property north of the NAPA Auto Parts store.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
Preparations for the Clay County Fair are underway
For the past 105 years, the Clay County Fair has brought joy to those in the community.
nwestiowa.com
Republican candidates make plans at Ocheyedan event
SIBLEY—The importance of getting citizens to the polls in support of conservative values dominated the message of the annual Osceola County GOP Dinner and Rally that took place at the Ocheyedan Town Hall on Monday, Aug. 29. Individuals playing a role in the party’s regional, state and even national...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man in jail facing more charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids faces more charges after activity reported about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The charges against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from an individual who said he had received texts from Den Besten asking him to go to Den Besten’s mother’s residence in Rock Rapids to get a small green bag and empty it, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Bike to School Day comes to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Emily Metter and her daughters have never biked to school before. That all changed Friday, promoted as the community’s first Bike to School Day. “We’ve never been brave enough to plan enough time to do that, but we do love biking in the evenings and during the day,” Metter said. “This is a fun spin on it. I was thinking on the way here it’d be great to do this every year.”
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
nwestiowa.com
Fair to Fork Market
New event highlights local food at this year’s fair. E ach day of this year’s Clay County Fair will be an opportunity for guests to load up on fresh produce and other locally grown goods thanks to a new outdoor feature. The Fair to Fork Market will be...
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
