SIOUX CENTER—Emily Metter and her daughters have never biked to school before. That all changed Friday, promoted as the community’s first Bike to School Day. “We’ve never been brave enough to plan enough time to do that, but we do love biking in the evenings and during the day,” Metter said. “This is a fun spin on it. I was thinking on the way here it’d be great to do this every year.”

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO