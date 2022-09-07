Read full article on original website
WBC: Direct Air Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared today that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI), a U.S. company that develops DAC systems, and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
Governor to Convene Mental Health Summit in October
“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Governor Mark Gordon stated. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”
An “Event-full” Weekend Ahead, includes Jalan Crossland Concert
There’s quite a bit of events and activities occurring this weekend, starting today. Here’s a list:. Saturday, September 10th Wyoming131 Gravel Grinder. 5:30 am-7 pm. A 131-mile cycling experience. Course weaves through Red Desert, Louis Lake Road (Forest Road 300) and ending in Lander. Saturday, September 10th Castle...
Proclamations issued Tuesday Night for Constitution Week and Hunger Awareness
Riverton Mayor Richard Gard issued two proclamations Tuesday night to representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution on the occasion of Constitution Week and to the Foundations for Nations in observance of Hunger Action Month. Constitution week:
“Weather Along the Trails” Presentation at Pioneer Museum Thursday, September 8
The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host this Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers Series program Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 pm. Chris Jones from the National Weather Service presents “Weather Along the Trails”. “In the 1840’s and 50s it was estimated nearly one-half million emigrants traveled the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails. Each pioneer had one common, constant companion – the weather. Meteorologist Chris Jones with the National Weather Service will discuss the various challenges the weather posed – spring rains, a drier climate, wind, thunderstorms, and autumn snows – for these brave settlers of the West. A portion of this multimedia presentation will attempt to reconstruct the fateful snow storm encountered by the Willie and Martin Handcart companies.”
Pavement & culvert installation project begins next week between Kinnear and Ethete
A $1.683 million pavement improvement/culvert installation project is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12, on WY132 between Kinnear and Ethete through Johnstown Valley. The project includes replacement of a 36-inch culvert, and installation of three additional 36-inch culverts to handle future spring water flows along WY132. Other work includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 2.1 miles of highway between Kinnear and Ethete.
Sage grouse lek attendance remains steady
Sage grouse lek attendance remains steady according to data from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department lek counts this spring. In 2022, lek attendance was up slightly at 6% over last year. The appearance of more birds at leks is thought to be due to the natural population cycles of sage grouse combined with good moisture that benefited habitat.
Kirk “Tater” Koch
Kirk “Tater” Koch, 64, of Lander, Wyoming passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Morning Star Manor, Fort Washakie, WY. A fireman’s memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Fire Station #2, 4580 US Hwy 287 Milford, WY. Private family inurnment will take place.
Registration Encouraged for Suicide Prevention Symposium
The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month. “Unfortunately, Wyoming consistently has had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence...
Much Cooler for Friday with a slight chance for precipitation, Fall-like Temperatures for Saturday
Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will only reach into the 50s and 60s today. It may also be a wet and cloudy start to your day, especially across the northern Wyoming. Tomorrow, dry, and the fall-like temperatuess continue. A warm-up back into the 70s and 80s is expected by Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler that yesterday with a high of 48 at Dubois, 50 at Lander, 54 at Jeffrey City, 55 at Thermopolis and 57 at Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland. Tonight’s lows will be most in the mid 40s with the the mid 30s at Dubois.
Hot, Dry, Smoky for Wednesday; Red Flag Warnings in Place
Hot and dry, with smoky skies today. Red Flag Warnings today, more widespread Thursday. A cold front moves in with gusty winds. Showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide Thursday evening thru early Saturday. Big temperature drops Thursday and Friday. Today’s highs temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with 87 at Dubois, the low 90s for Jeffrey City, the mid 90s for Lander, and Riverton and the upper 90s to low 100s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
