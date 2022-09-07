ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night. Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta police distribute video of potential witnesses in the killing of Grayson Green (VIDEO INCLUDED IN ARTICLE)

The Marietta Police Department released the following video of the hallway of the apartment building where 17-year-old Grayson Green of Marietta died of a gunshot wound. So far no one has come forward with information about the person who killed Green, and the Marietta Police Department asked that the video be distributed in hopes that the people in the video can be identified and questioned.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene

MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

