2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
UPDATE: Deputies killed by man who fired at them as they tried to take wanted suspect into custody
Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference
2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
Cobb deputies’ deaths mark the first line-of-duty losses for the department in 30 years
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
Deputies ‘ambushed’, killed while serving warrant, Cobb County sheriff says
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession. On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.
Clayton County Police arrest one suspect in shooting, still searching for one more
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said on Thursday they had made an arrest last weekend following a shooting at a gas station that left a person in critical condition. The Clayton County Police Department said on Facebook that an officer was at a red light at...
“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night. Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.
Neighbor speaks out while on lockdown in Marietta neighborhood after 2 deputies killed in line of duty
MARIETTA, Ga. — A neighbor is speaking out while he's on lockdown in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday night after two deputies were killed in the line of duty. A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway in the Hampton Glen area near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.
Marietta police distribute video of potential witnesses in the killing of Grayson Green (VIDEO INCLUDED IN ARTICLE)
The Marietta Police Department released the following video of the hallway of the apartment building where 17-year-old Grayson Green of Marietta died of a gunshot wound. So far no one has come forward with information about the person who killed Green, and the Marietta Police Department asked that the video be distributed in hopes that the people in the video can be identified and questioned.
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene
MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
Flags lowered for Cobb County deputies killed serving warrant
11Alive's Molly Oak captured the moment flags were lowered over the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after the deputies were killed. Two suspects were arrested.
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
Forsyth County educator arrested for hitting 10-year-old boy with purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. - A Forsyth County educator was arrested on Tuesday after police say she struck a 10-year-old student with her purse. Felicita Herrington, 56, of Cumming, was charged with cruelty to children in the second-degree. Cumming police were called to The Futures Program located at Almon C. Hill Drive...
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
