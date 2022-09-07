The Marietta Police Department released the following video of the hallway of the apartment building where 17-year-old Grayson Green of Marietta died of a gunshot wound. So far no one has come forward with information about the person who killed Green, and the Marietta Police Department asked that the video be distributed in hopes that the people in the video can be identified and questioned.

