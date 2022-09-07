ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TechCrunch

VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner

Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

VCs at BBGV, Kapor, Stellation and Tusk round out Startup Battlefield judges

We’re ready to announce the final group of investors who will determine which standout startup will earn the title of Startup Battlefield champion and take home the glory and the $100,000 prize. It all takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. But first, an important reminder.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?

Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Angel Investors Want to Know Before Investing in Your Startup

Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Here’s where YC’s latest batch of founders are placing fintech bets

And while the pitches are diverse, some concentrations show key ways that a group of vetted entrepreneurs are thinking about the landscape’s shift in light of finicky venture markets, a downturn and some public market meltdowns. The most popular problem area among this batch’s fintech cohort has to do with payments, which is unsurprising. The story really begins with which focus made second place: neobanks.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?

As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?

Like much of the venture capital landscape, Y Combinator has shrunk slightly this year. The current cohort of startups in the U.S. program is around 40% slimmer, featuring only 240 companies compared to the preceding batch’s 400. That change had us curious about the second-order effects of admitting fewer...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Instacart acquires Rosie to offer new e-commerce solutions for local and independent retailers

Founded in 2013, Rosie offers independent grocers branded e-commerce websites and mobile app capabilities that power order flow, fulfillment and customer insights. The company’s product features include shoppable weekly ads, rewards programs integrations, third-party fulfillment logistics integrations, payment processing and more. Rosie, which is based in Ithaca, New York, has raised $11.9 million to date.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Want to survive the crypto winter? Start by inspiring regulatory confidence

Investors burned by flimsy promises or forced to panic-sell digital assets will want evidence that companies have undergone proper licensing and due diligence. Customers who buy, sell, borrow or loan crypto will want to rest easy knowing their assets won’t be lost. Prospective buyers, lenders, partners and employees will demand similar assurances.
MARKETS

Community Policy