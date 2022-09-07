Read full article on original website
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
NFL・
TechCrunch
VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner
Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
TechCrunch
VCs at BBGV, Kapor, Stellation and Tusk round out Startup Battlefield judges
We’re ready to announce the final group of investors who will determine which standout startup will earn the title of Startup Battlefield champion and take home the glory and the $100,000 prize. It all takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. But first, an important reminder.
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Last September, Egyptian startup Capiter raised $33 million in Series A funding to compete in the country’s growing B2B e-commerce and retail space. Fast-forward a year later, the startup has laid off multiple employees and now its CEO and COO have been relieved from their duties after allegedly mismanaging funds.
Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Motley Fool
Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?
Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
What Angel Investors Want to Know Before Investing in Your Startup
Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...
TechCrunch
Here’s where YC’s latest batch of founders are placing fintech bets
And while the pitches are diverse, some concentrations show key ways that a group of vetted entrepreneurs are thinking about the landscape’s shift in light of finicky venture markets, a downturn and some public market meltdowns. The most popular problem area among this batch’s fintech cohort has to do with payments, which is unsurprising. The story really begins with which focus made second place: neobanks.
TechCrunch
Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?
As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
TechCrunch
Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?
Like much of the venture capital landscape, Y Combinator has shrunk slightly this year. The current cohort of startups in the U.S. program is around 40% slimmer, featuring only 240 companies compared to the preceding batch’s 400. That change had us curious about the second-order effects of admitting fewer...
TechCrunch
Instacart acquires Rosie to offer new e-commerce solutions for local and independent retailers
Founded in 2013, Rosie offers independent grocers branded e-commerce websites and mobile app capabilities that power order flow, fulfillment and customer insights. The company’s product features include shoppable weekly ads, rewards programs integrations, third-party fulfillment logistics integrations, payment processing and more. Rosie, which is based in Ithaca, New York, has raised $11.9 million to date.
TechCrunch
Want to survive the crypto winter? Start by inspiring regulatory confidence
Investors burned by flimsy promises or forced to panic-sell digital assets will want evidence that companies have undergone proper licensing and due diligence. Customers who buy, sell, borrow or loan crypto will want to rest easy knowing their assets won’t be lost. Prospective buyers, lenders, partners and employees will demand similar assurances.
TechCrunch
Mesh Payments closes on $60M as demand for its corporate spend offering surges
Founded in Israel and now with headquarters in New York, Mesh Payments is one of a growing group of startups focused on helping companies manage their spend through automation. It’s a hot and crowded space that includes the likes of Ramp, Brex and Airbase, and more recently, TripActions and Rho,...
