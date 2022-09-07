ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Poll: Most New Yorkers support loan forgiveness plan

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zk58q_0hlLLcYJ00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Majorities of New Yorkers across most demographic categories approve of the student loan forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden last month, according to a special Siena College poll released Wednesday morning. The poll, conducted between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, found that 56% of respondents overall support the plan while 33% of them oppose it.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Majorities of New Yorkers support the President’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of student loans for some, up to $10,000 for others and to cap the amount any borrower must pay each month at 5% of their earnings. Support is greatest among Democrats, Blacks, those with a balance on their student loans and New Yorkers under 50 years of age,” said Siena College Research Institute Director, Don Levy. “Nearly two-thirds of Republicans and a plurality of independents oppose the plan.”

Critics have argued that the plan would heighten inflation and place an immoral financial burden on people who don’t owe federal student loan money. Still, the poll found a 65% majority of those who have already fully paid off their loans support the proposal, along with a 49% plurality of people who never had any.

Board approves report lowering farm overtime threshold

A 73% majority of those that still have a balance on their student loans back the plan, which was estimated to cost $240 billion over the next decade. Just 35% believe that the plan will skyrocket inflation and that it is unfair to those that never had federal loans, or to those that had the loans and already paid them back.

Pluralities or majorities of almost every gender, age, religion, income, ethnicity, or political party support the proposal, but not Republicans, Independents, or people over the age of 65, according to the poll. While 82% of Democrats support the plan, Republicans oppose it by a 65% to 26% margin, with a 46% plurality of Independents in opposition as well.

New standards for concealed carry permit in place, confusion still remains

The survey found that 54% of respondents have paid off all their federal loans, while 45% still have a balance, with more Democrats in the red than Republicans. While most New Yorkers seem to support the plan, some still question its fairness.

“Fifty-seven percent of New Yorkers say that canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from under the burden of student loans and that debt relief will both help them and the economy,” Levy said. “Over one third, 35%, disagree and say that canceling student loan debt will increase inflation and that this plan isn’t fair to those that never had student loans, or to those that had loans and already paid them back.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate

Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest numbers going to Manhattan and Long Island.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NEWS10 ABC

DC, Chicago, NY lawmakers call for $50M for bused migrants

WASHINGTON — A group of House Democrats on Friday called on Congress to provide $50 million in federal funding to house and feed migrants bused to northern cities from Texas and Arizona. In a letter led by Reps. Jesús García (Ill.) and Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.) and District of Columbia...
CHICAGO, IL
NEWS10 ABC

Updated COVID booster now available

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—An updated COVID-19 booster shot specifically targeting Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 is now available, but your age will determine if you’re eligible for it. According to the CDC, boosters are recommended for anyone five and up who completed the primary series. As of right now, kids ages 5 to 11 are recommended […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Grid: Heating costs on the rise

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cost of living is not going down for many in the Capital Region. National Grid announced Wednesday that home heating prices are expected to rise 39% for natural gas and 22% for electric. “War in Ukraine, energy constraints in Europe, the global inflation and supply chain crisis together, they […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Federal Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#New Yorkers#Democrats#Republicans
NEWS10 ABC

State of Emergency issued, New York polio case detected

Trifecta of State of Emergencies have hit New York and polio tops the list, this month joining monkey pox and COVID-19. NEWS 10 ABC has the latest details on the new declaration from Governor Kathy Hochul. “I don’t think we should panic,” Dr. Saperstone Polio is the latest medical concern to hit New York. Currently […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NEWS10 ABC

9/11 memorial events in the Capital Region

Sunday, September 11 is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers crashed planes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died.
FESTIVAL
NEWS10 ABC

Mobile Sports betting revenue ahead of NFL Season

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)—Mobile sports betting started at the very end of the last college and NFL football season. New York State Gaming Commission said there will be more college games this Saturday through 4 pm, than all football games combined since mobile sports betting began in New York State. Back In January of 2022, mobile sports […]
GAMBLING
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy