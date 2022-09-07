Summer conditions continue to make the fishing for all species a bit tough. Rainbows and browns are active early in the areas of moving water, primarily the inlets. Cast spoons, Tasmanian devils or small crank baits early in the moving water. Trollers are reporting some success with cowbells and pink spinner or spoon tipped with a small piece of worm, focus on the 15-25 foot depth range. Lake trout are in their summer locations, look for them in 65-100 feet of water. Small radical glow grubs or brightly colored tubes tipped with a small piece of sucker meat are producing bites. The bites are light, so make sure you are paying close attention. Fall is coming fast and action should be picking up soon.

GRAND LAKE, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO