Grand County, CO

OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Grass fire put out quickly just south of town on US 40

Bystanders quickly extinguished a grass fire on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Shannon Yaconiello with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. The blaze started around 9:45 a.m. at the base of a telephone pole across from the Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports Ranch. By...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained

A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Fishing with Bernie update

Summer conditions continue to make the fishing for all species a bit tough. Rainbows and browns are active early in the areas of moving water, primarily the inlets. Cast spoons, Tasmanian devils or small crank baits early in the moving water. Trollers are reporting some success with cowbells and pink spinner or spoon tipped with a small piece of worm, focus on the 15-25 foot depth range. Lake trout are in their summer locations, look for them in 65-100 feet of water. Small radical glow grubs or brightly colored tubes tipped with a small piece of sucker meat are producing bites. The bites are light, so make sure you are paying close attention. Fall is coming fast and action should be picking up soon.
GRAND LAKE, CO
Summit Daily News

Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9

The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
BOULDER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough

Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Record-setting heat moving out, sweater-weather next for Boulder County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bob Henson’s name, and Thursday’s high temperature for Longmont. The Front Range simmered through another day of record breaking heat as Boulder held on to the double digits with a white-knuckle grip and a mid-afternoon high of 97 degrees Thursday, while Longmont logged a high of 98.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend

Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
BROOMFIELD, CO

