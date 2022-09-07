Read full article on original website
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
skyhinews.com
Grand County announces Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective Sept. 8 at 12:01 a.m.
Effective just after midnight tonight, Grand County Commissioners, in cooperation with local fire districts and federal partners, announce a Stage 1 Fire Ban for all of Grand County. The decisions surrounding fire restrictions are based on a scientific fire restriction matrix that is used across northwest Colorado. Upon reviewing the...
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Grass fire put out quickly just south of town on US 40
Bystanders quickly extinguished a grass fire on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Shannon Yaconiello with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. The blaze started around 9:45 a.m. at the base of a telephone pole across from the Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports Ranch. By...
New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained
A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Summit Daily News
Rescue goes from ‘grim’ to glad in Gore Range as missing member of hunting party found
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Glen Kraatz’s name. A five-hour-long search ensued Wednesday, Sept. 7, after a member of a hunting party failed to return to camp Tuesday night. A call went out to rescuers Wednesday morning, and the man was found...
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
skyhinews.com
Fishing with Bernie update
Summer conditions continue to make the fishing for all species a bit tough. Rainbows and browns are active early in the areas of moving water, primarily the inlets. Cast spoons, Tasmanian devils or small crank baits early in the moving water. Trollers are reporting some success with cowbells and pink spinner or spoon tipped with a small piece of worm, focus on the 15-25 foot depth range. Lake trout are in their summer locations, look for them in 65-100 feet of water. Small radical glow grubs or brightly colored tubes tipped with a small piece of sucker meat are producing bites. The bites are light, so make sure you are paying close attention. Fall is coming fast and action should be picking up soon.
Summit Daily News
Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9
The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
coloradosun.com
Parents of Loveland woman file wrongful death lawsuit against trucker whose load hit bridge, causing crash
The parents of a 32-year-old woman killed last month on Interstate 25 after a truck driver’s load hit an overpass are suing a Colorado towing company and the driver for wrongful death, according to court documents filed Wednesday. An excavator on the driver’s semitruck hit an overpass, causing a...
Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts
Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
9 indicted after deadly prom night crash
The District Attorney's Office announced nine indictments related to a crash in which a 17-year-old who was allegedly drunk driving hit another car and two people were killed.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough
Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
Colorado Daily
Record-setting heat moving out, sweater-weather next for Boulder County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bob Henson’s name, and Thursday’s high temperature for Longmont. The Front Range simmered through another day of record breaking heat as Boulder held on to the double digits with a white-knuckle grip and a mid-afternoon high of 97 degrees Thursday, while Longmont logged a high of 98.
broomfieldleader.com
Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend
Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
