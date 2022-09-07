Top of the streaming charts! (Netflix) What's trending on Netflix? There's plenty to choose from as the calendar turns to September, whether it's a series or a movie. For the latter, fans have been on a streaming frenzy for the new Kevin Hart release that co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, while others have been enthralled by a trip to Verona, Italy, with Kat Graham and Tom Hopper. What's on top of the movie charts this past week? Get your popcorn ready as we take a look at the 10 most-watched flicks ...10. "Collateral" (Netflix) Hours watched: 6,100,0009. "The Gray Man" (Netflix) Hours watched: 6,260,0008. "Purple Hearts" (Netflix) Hours watched: 7,520,0007. "The Next 365 Days" (Netflix) Hours watched: 9,070,0006. "Day Shift" (Netflix) Hours watched: 9,450,0005. "Look Both Ways" (Netflix) Hours watched: 11,780,0004. "That's Amor" (Netflix) Hours watched: 17,420,0003. "I Came By" (Netflix) Hours watched: 30,790,0002. "Love in the Villa" (Netflix) Hours watched: 41,220,0001. "Me Time" (Netflix) Hours watched: 56,560,00011

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO