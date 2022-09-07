Read full article on original website
Reconstruction of East Worth Street in Grapevine continues with paving
Reconstruction of East Worth Street in Grapevine will continue with paving of the western portion between Austin and Ruth streets. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Paving of the western portion of East Worth Street between Austin and Ruth streets in Grapevine is expected to start in the coming weeks, weather permitting.
Grapevine to increase trash container size, cost of services for residents
Residents can choose to have a 65-gallon container (left) or a 95-gallon container (right) for their trash and recycling services. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Grapevine residents can expect trash pickup rates to increase by $2.50 over the next two years. Grapevine City Council approved renewing the franchise agreement with Republic...
North White Chapel Road widening in Southlake finished
Construction on North White Chapel Road project in Southlake has been completed. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The North White Chapel Road widening project in Southlake finished on Aug. 11. Mayor John Huffman and City Council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion. “We’ll finally see some traffic relief,”...
This McKinney cottage located downtown called a ‘picturesque property’
A cottage located in downtown McKinney that is on a corner lot is on the market for $650,000. Called a "picturesque property" in the listing, the home has lots of features like hardwood floors and French doors throughout. There are two living areas in the home, along with a formal...
Colleyville announces plans for a $10M recreation center
The recreation center will have a gym equipped to play basketball, volleyball and pickleball. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville has agreed to buy an old church as part of a $10 million plan to create a city recreation center with a gym, athletic fields and other amenities. City Council members voted unanimously...
Local college fills gaps in auto tech workforce & Texas transportation plan brings investment to Denton County
The United Transportation Program aims to help infrastructure updates and development throughout the state. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) On the Sept. 9 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses Collin College's effort to bolster the local automotive industry as it struggles to staff technicians. Plus, reporter Christopher Green brings details on Texas' newly updated 10-year transportation plan and how it will affect DFW.
Rolling Hills redevelopment proposal returns after Arlington officials criticize plan's 'unknowns'
The reprise comes half a month after more than 20 homeowners said they did not have enough input—and planning and zoning commissioners criticized the lack of details surrounding Provident Realty Advisor's plans. Commissioner Cameron Atkins told Provident representatives and their consultants on Aug. 17 that he was uncomfortable approving...
Frisco City Council approves ‘proactive response’ against catalytic converter theft
Frisco police presented a heat map showing locations and density of catalytic converter thefts reported from January-June. The heaviest density was reported in south Frisco between Preston Road and Dallas Parkway. (Courtesy City of Frisco) Frisco police are cracking down on possessing car parts that have been illegally obtained. Frisco...
City of Keller, CWD agree to 8% increase in trash rates
The city of Keller and CWD agreed to an 8% rate increase on trash service through Aug. 31, 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The city of Keller and Community Waste Disposal came to an agreement on a rate increase and extension of the existing contract during a City Council meeting on Sept. 6.
Update: Highland Village crews respond to gas leak
5 p.m. update: Silverthorne Trail has been reopened and Atmos has cut off the gas line, according to an update from the city of Highland Village. Original story 3 p.m.: Emergency crews from Highland Village responded Wednesday afternoon to a natural gas leak. Work is ongoing to repair the leak...
Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations
The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
The Dripbar to open in different location in Keller
The Dripbar is planning to open a Keller location in January. (Courtesy The Dripbar) Franchisees Tasha and Jason Jackson plan to open a Keller location for The Dripbar early next year. The Haslet residents signed a lease at 1632 Keller Parkway, Ste. 500, Keller, which is the former location of...
Tarrant County College offers pilot pipeline, but requires long runway to fill industry shortages
Mathiew Weiss always wanted to fly. As a child, Weiss remembers seeing the planes take off at the airport when his father went on business trips. “From there on, it was watching videos and toys and things like that,” he said. “And it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Alpha Omega Insurance Agency moves to new location in North Plano
Alpha Omega Insurance Agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Alpha Omega Insurance Agency opened June 20 in north Plano at 9925 Gillespie Drive, Ste. 1100, after previously operating in the central area of the city since 2005. The agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more, as well as commercial insurance services, including workers compensation, group health plans, liability insurance and more. 972-964-8397. www.alphaomegainsurance.com.
Flower Mound office building gets major facelift
After nearly a year of extensive updates including a new name, the One Thousand One office building in Flower Mound wants to show off the results to new businesses or organizations. About 13 of the 40 spaces in the building that opened in 1986 are available, according to Eric Dell,...
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
Urban Value Corner Store to bring two new locations to Frisco
The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.
Lewisville resident creates bold, abstract art for Flower Mound
As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation. Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: No one injured in Plano house fire
Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.
