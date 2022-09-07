ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine to increase trash container size, cost of services for residents

Residents can choose to have a 65-gallon container (left) or a 95-gallon container (right) for their trash and recycling services. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Grapevine residents can expect trash pickup rates to increase by $2.50 over the next two years. Grapevine City Council approved renewing the franchise agreement with Republic...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North White Chapel Road widening in Southlake finished

Construction on North White Chapel Road project in Southlake has been completed. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The North White Chapel Road widening project in Southlake finished on Aug. 11. Mayor John Huffman and City Council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion. “We’ll finally see some traffic relief,”...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local college fills gaps in auto tech workforce & Texas transportation plan brings investment to Denton County

The United Transportation Program aims to help infrastructure updates and development throughout the state. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) On the Sept. 9 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses Collin College's effort to bolster the local automotive industry as it struggles to staff technicians. Plus, reporter Christopher Green brings details on Texas' newly updated 10-year transportation plan and how it will affect DFW.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations

The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alpha Omega Insurance Agency moves to new location in North Plano

Alpha Omega Insurance Agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Alpha Omega Insurance Agency opened June 20 in north Plano at 9925 Gillespie Drive, Ste. 1100, after previously operating in the central area of the city since 2005. The agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more, as well as commercial insurance services, including workers compensation, group health plans, liability insurance and more. 972-964-8397. www.alphaomegainsurance.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Urban Value Corner Store to bring two new locations to Frisco

The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville resident creates bold, abstract art for Flower Mound

As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation. Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: No one injured in Plano house fire

Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
