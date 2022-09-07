The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO