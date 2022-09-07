ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A Roseville man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. On Sept. 2, 2022, a judge sentenced David Tefera, 58, to 25 years to life behind bars. On Jan. 19, 2018, Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera's home after he called 911 to report that he had found his wife, Tsegereda Tefera, dead, police say. Officers conducted an investigation at his home. According to the Placer County D.A.'s Office, evidence found on the scene, along with the Placer County coroner determining the death as a homicide, led to the arrest of Tefera.On May 9, Tefera was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder of his wife.

