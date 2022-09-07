ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff's deputy

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said Thursday. Benison Tran, 57, and his wife, Maria Tran, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home...
Roseville man David Tefera gets 25 years to life in prison for murdering wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. --  A Roseville man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. On Sept. 2, 2022, a judge sentenced David Tefera, 58, to 25 years to life behind bars. On Jan. 19, 2018, Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera's home after he called 911 to report that he had found his wife, Tsegereda Tefera, dead, police say. Officers conducted an investigation at his home. According to the Placer County D.A.'s Office, evidence found on the scene, along with the Placer County coroner determining the death as a homicide, led to the arrest of Tefera.On May 9, Tefera was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder of his wife.   
Police Investigating Friday Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury...
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
FBI Sacramento Field Office Warns of Scammers Posing as FBI Agents

Sacramento – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento Field Office (FBI Sacramento) is cautioning the public to be wary of any unsolicited call, especially if the caller claims to be from the FBI. “Nothing sends a person into a panic like a call from law enforcement, especially when the...
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties

Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Oakland money wire business owners, employees charged with laundering stacks of cash for drug dealers

OAKLAND — In the latest federal law enforcement action targeting Bay Area drug trafficking organizations, the owners and employees of two Oakland money transfer businesses have been charged with laundering drug proceeds via wire transfers to Mexico. Felipe de Jesus Ornelas-Mora, Veronica Mora, Grisela Cancelada-Liceaga, and Yoselin Perez-Ramirez have...
