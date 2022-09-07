Read full article on original website
SFGate
Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Man Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Deadly Fentanyl to Rocklin Teen
Originally Posted By: Placer County District Attorney’s Office Facebook Page. “ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier.
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SFGate
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff's deputy
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said Thursday. Benison Tran, 57, and his wife, Maria Tran, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home...
Bay Area sheriff’s deputy allegedly ensnared in love triangle faces murder charges
A Bay Area sheriff's deputy who allegedly shot and killed a husband and wife with whom he was ensnared in a love triangle faces murder charges.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
Roseville man David Tefera gets 25 years to life in prison for murdering wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A Roseville man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. On Sept. 2, 2022, a judge sentenced David Tefera, 58, to 25 years to life behind bars. On Jan. 19, 2018, Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera's home after he called 911 to report that he had found his wife, Tsegereda Tefera, dead, police say. Officers conducted an investigation at his home. According to the Placer County D.A.'s Office, evidence found on the scene, along with the Placer County coroner determining the death as a homicide, led to the arrest of Tefera.On May 9, Tefera was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder of his wife.
SFGate
Police Investigating Friday Shooting
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury...
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
Guard dies following 'brazen daytime shooting' at San Leandro Kaiser
The suspect shot him in the upper torso.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento man in custody after allegedly setting fire to room with himself and child inside
Above: Still image from Sacramento County deputy bodycam footage | SCSO. A Sacramento man was recently arrested after a hostage situation in which he allegedly locked himself in a bedroom with his infant child and began setting fire to the room with both of them still inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
riolindamessenger.com
FBI Sacramento Field Office Warns of Scammers Posing as FBI Agents
Sacramento – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento Field Office (FBI Sacramento) is cautioning the public to be wary of any unsolicited call, especially if the caller claims to be from the FBI. “Nothing sends a person into a panic like a call from law enforcement, especially when the...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms
MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week. Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times. Buckley,...
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double homicide surrenders
A sheriff's deputy suspected of shooting and killing a man and a woman in their Bay Area home surrendered to police, officials said.
Silicon Valley
Oakland money wire business owners, employees charged with laundering stacks of cash for drug dealers
OAKLAND — In the latest federal law enforcement action targeting Bay Area drug trafficking organizations, the owners and employees of two Oakland money transfer businesses have been charged with laundering drug proceeds via wire transfers to Mexico. Felipe de Jesus Ornelas-Mora, Veronica Mora, Grisela Cancelada-Liceaga, and Yoselin Perez-Ramirez have...
Missing Roseville woman, 72, possibly taken against her will by nephew, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for help as they try to find 72-year-old Carmen Rios. Police said Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon. They could be traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plate "5GCW729."
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
