It has been the subject of debate for years upon years, but Major League Baseball is finally making a change that could alter baseball forever. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB competition committee has voted to implement a pitch clock as well as a ban on defensive shifts. The change will begin in 2023.
With the NFL season kicking off and the majority of sports fans switching their attention to pro football, Major League Baseball is getting ready to vote on some changes set to go into effect next year that will hopefully keep viewers more engaged in what is happening on the diamond on 2023 and beyond.
MLB adopts pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts, bigger bases for 2023
Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.The decision on the clock and shift restrictions by the sport's 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of the panel's players, who approved the larger bases. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics."Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor...
Major League Baseball announced Friday three rules changes to take effect in the 2023 season, after receiving a majority vote from the Competition Committee. The players union has expressed disapproval of two of the new rules.
Three notable rule changes will be coming to Major League Baseball during the 2023 season, but representatives of the MLB Players’ Association voted unanimously against them. The changes – banning defensive shifts, implementing a pitch clock and larger bases – were passed after a vote on Friday by a...
