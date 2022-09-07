ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Decides On Major Changes For 2023 Season

It has been the subject of debate for years upon years, but Major League Baseball is finally making a change that could alter baseball forever. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB competition committee has voted to implement a pitch clock as well as a ban on defensive shifts. The change will begin in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#U S Soccer#Soccer League#Nft#Nba Top Shot#Major League Soccer#Softbank#Vision Fund 2#D1 Capital#Ivp
CBS Sacramento

MLB adopts pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts, bigger bases for 2023

Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.The decision on the clock and shift restrictions by the sport's 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of the panel's players, who approved the larger bases. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics."Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor...
MLB
CNN

MLB rules are changing and players aren't happy about it

Major League Baseball announced Friday three rules changes to take effect in the 2023 season, after receiving a majority vote from the Competition Committee. The players union has expressed disapproval of two of the new rules.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopWired

Trailers Stocked With Unreleased Nikes & Air Jordans Pilfered In Memphis

For the past few months it’s become evident that the resale portion of the sneakergame has fallen off as countless Nikes and Air Jordan continue to sit on shelves. But that isn’t keeping thieves from pulling juxes in order to make a buck off free Jordans. Over the weekend a few trailers carrying massive amounts […] The post Trailers Stocked With Unreleased Nikes & Air Jordans Pilfered In Memphis appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy