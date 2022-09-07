Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Last September, Egyptian startup Capiter raised $33 million in Series A funding to compete in the country’s growing B2B e-commerce and retail space. Fast-forward a year later, the startup has laid off multiple employees and now its CEO and COO have been relieved from their duties after allegedly mismanaging funds.
TechCrunch
Latana secures cash injection to grow its mobile platform for product research
Armed with this insight, Jaspers teamed up with Fernando Guillén to launch Latana, a platform that bids on mobile ad space to deliver short research surveys to users. In a sign investors continue to believe in the idea, Latana today closed a €36 million (~$35.79 million) Series B funding round — €10 million (~$9.94 million) of which was debt — led by Oxx with participation from Balderton Capital and Kreos.
TechCrunch
VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner
Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
TechCrunch
Lucidity keeps cloud block storage neat, tidy and cost-efficient
The company previously raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding last year, led by Beenext. Lucidity says its “NoOps” (or completely automated) orchestration layer can make a company’s cloud block storage 70% cheaper and 10x faster, without any code changes. It handles storage provisioning while getting rid of potential downtime during surge web traffic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Patreon confirms security team layoffs
Emily Metcalfe, a former senior security engineer at Patreon, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “So for better or worse, I and the rest of the Patreon Security Team are no longer with the company.” According to a tweet, Metcalfe joined the company in November 2021. Metcalfe could not be reached for comment.
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
TechCrunch
Instacart acquires Rosie to offer new e-commerce solutions for local and independent retailers
Founded in 2013, Rosie offers independent grocers branded e-commerce websites and mobile app capabilities that power order flow, fulfillment and customer insights. The company’s product features include shoppable weekly ads, rewards programs integrations, third-party fulfillment logistics integrations, payment processing and more. Rosie, which is based in Ithaca, New York, has raised $11.9 million to date.
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Hebbia raises $30M to launch an AI-powered document search tool
CEO George Sivulka says that the new cash will be put toward building out Hebbia’s engineering team and “accelerating development” of its product platform, in addition to expanding its customer acquisition efforts into professional services industries. When TechCrunch last wrote about Hebbia, the company — founded by...
TechCrunch
Mesh Payments closes on $60M as demand for its corporate spend offering surges
Founded in Israel and now with headquarters in New York, Mesh Payments is one of a growing group of startups focused on helping companies manage their spend through automation. It’s a hot and crowded space that includes the likes of Ramp, Brex and Airbase, and more recently, TripActions and Rho,...
TechCrunch
Spotify exec says the company will begin testing audiobooks ‘very soon’
Vogel made the comments on Wednesday at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom Conference. “It’s going to come out reasonably soon, but I would say don’t expect that to be the last change or improvement we make on the audiobooks offering,” Vogel said regarding the launch timing for audiobooks.
How to Develop a Metaverse Platform
The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.
TechCrunch
Jobbatical raises €11.6M as worker migration goes paperless
Jobbatical manages employee relocations, in particular for high-growth tech and fintech companies like N26, TravelPerk and Personio. Around 1 in 30 people move internationally annually. The company says it’s experienced 8x ARR growth in the past 12 months and 19x MRR growth in Germany, while also getting to cash flow...
TechCrunch
Our 11 favorite companies from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 1
For more on Y Combinator’s latest batch, TechCrunch examined the cohort’s diversity makeup, looked into fintech bets from the group and examined what’s going on in seed-stage crypto. These are startups that stood out to us for one reason or another. They aren’t endorsements and sometimes are...
TechCrunch
Lightspeed Venture Partners has hired podcasting guru Michael Mignano as a partner
Interestingly, Mignano joins a firm that did not invest in Anchor, though he says in a new Medium post that he first met Lightspeed when he was out fundraising for his then-nascent startup. (Founded in 2015, Anchor went on to raise $14.4 million from Homebrew, GV, Accel, Betaworks and Eniac Ventures, among others, before it sold.)
TechCrunch
Synthetic DNA startup Catalog partners with Seagate for its DNA-based data storage platform
Catalog, a Boston-based startup, has come up with a novel way of solving the problem. The startup is building a platform using synthetic DNA to store digital data, and has teamed up with storage vendor Seagate Technology for a research collaboration to advance its automated DNA storage and computation platform.
NFT Tech Enters the $7.8B Loyalty and Reward Market, Pioneering New Technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005531/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Former employee says Patreon has laid off its entire security team
Fridaaaaaay. It was a short week, but it still dragged on a little. We’ve got some exciting Twitter Live action coming up on September 13, so mark your calendars! At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting.
TechCrunch
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise
Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
TechCrunch
What, no Mini? Apple’s big event leaves small-phone fans empty-handed
That’s right: The $2.5 trillion company’s big fall event came and went today with no mention of a new iPhone Mini. Instead, Apple is “going big with the iPhone 14 and even bigger with the iPhone 14 Plus,” CEO Tim Cook declared during the firm’s splashy keynote.
Comments / 0