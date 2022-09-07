The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.

