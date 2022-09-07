Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made. Venture capitalists vowed to address diversity at their portfolio companies by funneling more funding into diversely-owned companies and creating more pathways for Black VCs to enter the space. While there has been some movement, Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO