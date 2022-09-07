Read full article on original website
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
'Change Agents': Black and Hispanic Investors Want Their Portfolios to Match Their Values
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Black and Hispanic Americans care more about the social impact of the companies they’re investing in...
Essence
Investing In Our Own: Black Zillennial VC Leaders To Watch
Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made. Venture capitalists vowed to address diversity at their portfolio companies by funneling more funding into diversely-owned companies and creating more pathways for Black VCs to enter the space. While there has been some movement, Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made.
Motley Fool
Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?
Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
Benzinga
Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa
10,000 young people across Africa are set to benefit from the new USD $275.7 million partnership, which will expand the engineering and technology, research, and entrepreneurship programs at Carnegie Mellon's Kigali location and help to strengthen Africa's technology, innovation, and research ecosystem. Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation,...
TechCrunch
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
TechCrunch
Mesh Payments closes on $60M as demand for its corporate spend offering surges
Founded in Israel and now with headquarters in New York, Mesh Payments is one of a growing group of startups focused on helping companies manage their spend through automation. It’s a hot and crowded space that includes the likes of Ramp, Brex and Airbase, and more recently, TripActions and Rho,...
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Here’s what we know so far. Between June to July, several ex-employees of Egyptian startups, including Capiter, wrote posts about layoffs at their respective companies even though the employers never addressed them publicly. Other companies include OPay Egypt, elmenus, ExpandCart and Brimore. Some sources told TechCrunch that Capiter had...
TechCrunch
7 AI startups that stood out in YC’s Summer ’22 batch
The competition was fiercer than usual, owing to YC’s decision in early August to cut the batch size by 40% to around 250 companies in light of economic headwinds. But a particular category of startup stood out: those applying AI and machine learning to solve problems, especially for business-to-business clients.
BBC
Telecom firm spends £100m expanding network
Plans by an East Yorkshire telecoms firm to extend its full fibre broadband network to another 50,000 homes and businesses have been announced. KCOM said it planned to spend £100m to expand services in 14 towns and villages across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The company said it would mean...
Compliance, Cybersecurity Are Top Challenges Firms Face Paying International Workers
Compliance, Cybersecurity Are Top Challenges Firms Face Paying International Workers. Despite skyrocketing growth in international hiring by firms in the United States and the United Kingdom, assembling an international workforce remains a complex undertaking. Hiring international talent often necessitates flawless compliance with local regulations while also handling more complicated human resources (HR) processes in managing and paying these workers.
United Airlines Stock Jumps On Q3 Revenue Forecast Boost As Travel Boom Extends Into Autumn
United Airlines Holdings (UAL) shares moved higher Wednesday after the carrier lifted its third quarter revenue growth forecast amid a big decline in jet fuel costs and improving travel demand. In an investor update filed with the Securities and Exchange, United said it sees third quarter capacity trending "higher than...
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
Exclusive-BNP Paribas' global head of prime services reverses decision to quit
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) global head of prime services Ashley Wilson has reversed a decision to leave the bank and will now stay, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
