Black Enterprise

Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money

Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
KIDS
Essence

Investing In Our Own: Black Zillennial VC Leaders To Watch

Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made. Venture capitalists vowed to address diversity at their portfolio companies by funneling more funding into diversely-owned companies and creating more pathways for Black VCs to enter the space. While there has been some movement, Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?

Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
RETAIL
coinjournal.net

XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology

XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa

10,000 young people across Africa are set to benefit from the new USD $275.7 million partnership, which will expand the engineering and technology, research, and entrepreneurship programs at Carnegie Mellon's Kigali location and help to strengthen Africa's technology, innovation, and research ecosystem. Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
TechCrunch

7 AI startups that stood out in YC’s Summer ’22 batch

The competition was fiercer than usual, owing to YC’s decision in early August to cut the batch size by 40% to around 250 companies in light of economic headwinds. But a particular category of startup stood out: those applying AI and machine learning to solve problems, especially for business-to-business clients.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Telecom firm spends £100m expanding network

Plans by an East Yorkshire telecoms firm to extend its full fibre broadband network to another 50,000 homes and businesses have been announced. KCOM said it planned to spend £100m to expand services in 14 towns and villages across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The company said it would mean...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Compliance, Cybersecurity Are Top Challenges Firms Face Paying International Workers

Compliance, Cybersecurity Are Top Challenges Firms Face Paying International Workers. Despite skyrocketing growth in international hiring by firms in the United States and the United Kingdom, assembling an international workforce remains a complex undertaking. Hiring international talent often necessitates flawless compliance with local regulations while also handling more complicated human resources (HR) processes in managing and paying these workers.
TECHNOLOGY
HuffPost

The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation

Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
BUSINESS

