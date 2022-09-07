This Friday, the Gators face the Dobie Longhorns

Mia, a young La Porte resident, decided to sell lemonade to raise money to purchase a puppy. La Porte PD became aware of the effort and support the young entrepreneur. “I want to thank the La Porte Police Department for showing up at my daughter’s Lemonade stand on Saturday 8-27-22... And I personally would like to thank the officer that sent out the email to get the word out... thank yall again and the La Porte community for coming out to support Mia and she did raise enough money to get her puppy name[d] Cotton Ball.” Louis Damian.

LA PORTE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO