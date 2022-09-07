ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Like a sitting duck': The catalytic converter theft spree is hitting old Toyota Priuses

By Laura J. Nelson
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxkVG_0hlLKLhr00
Nam Trinh, who drives a 2008 Prius, had her catalytic converter stolen four times since October. "By the fourth time, I was numb," said Trinh of Eagle Rock. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Nam Trinh knew something was wrong one morning in October when she turned on her 2008 Toyota Prius and heard a throaty roar, like a plane taking off.

Trinh had her wedge-shaped car repaired. But she heard the telltale growl again in January while she was in Sacramento. And again in February, in the parking garage of a Las Vegas casino. And again in March, at home in Los Angeles.

"By the fourth time, I was numb," said Trinh, who works for a hospitality technology company and lives in Eagle Rock. "I had no emotions left. I was like, 'Well, this is just how life is now. I guess my catalytic converter is going to be stolen every month.'"

Fifteen years ago, the Toyota Prius was so popular in California that buyers faced waits of up to seven months to purchase one. Now the aging hybrid is in demand again for an entirely different reason.

The second-generation Prius, sold from 2004 to 2009, has become a prime target for catalytic converter theft in California. The car's shoebox-sized anti-pollution device contains trace amounts of precious metals and can fetch several hundred dollars from scrap yards and recyclers.

Converter thefts have surged across the U.S. in the last two years. One analysis of repairs at 60,000 auto shops found that Ford F-150 trucks and Honda Accords were the most frequent theft targets nationally, while the Prius was 10th.

But in the West, the analysis found, the Prius took the No. 1 spot.

Catalytic converters in hybrids have a higher concentration of precious metals compared to cars that run solely on gas. The 2007 Prius' converter has a resale value of more than $1,000, while a converter in the 2007 F-150 fetches about $150. Newer Priuses are targets for thieves too, but they use a different converter that sells for less.

Insurance companies have reported a tsunami of theft claims filed by owners of older Priuses in California, as well as in Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and New Mexico.

The frequency of partial theft reports — a category that includes the theft of catalytic converters — spiked by nearly 850% in California from 2019 to 2021, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute, a nonprofit funded by the insurance industry. About a quarter of the country's insured Priuses sold between 2004 and 2009 are in California.

"As soon as you see one, you know it's a Prius," said Kay Wakeman, the institute's director of insurance outreach. She said some hybrid cars, including the Toyota RAV-4, also have lookalike gas-only models, and thieves usually can't tell the difference until they're underneath the car with a handheld saw.

The theft wave has left Prius owners feeling frustrated, vulnerable and broke.

Those who had planned to keep driving their old, reliable cars now face an unappealing calculus: Spend more money on a new car, or keep the old one and risk a catalytic converter theft, which can cost more than $3,000 to repair.

Some Prius owners are turning to guerilla solutions: painting their catalytic converters bright orange or pink, etching the devices with a vehicle identification number and bolting on protective plates and cages.

Police departments in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Las Vegas didn't find Trinh's catalytic converter, she said — not that she expected them to. She eventually wrote to a YouTube prankster who targets scammers, asking him to rig up a bait car that could scare off thieves. (He hasn't yet.)

"I want some kind of justice," Trinh said. "Even if it's a glitter bomb."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdJ9q_0hlLKLhr00
Echo Park resident Steven Simon had his catalytic converter stolen from his 2008 Prius in December 2020 and again in March of this year. When it was found a month later, the interior was fully intact but no catalytic converter. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The thefts unfold on street corners, in residential driveways and secured parking garages. Many thefts happen overnight, but drivers have seen legs sticking out from under their cars and heard the whirr of a handheld saw in the middle of the afternoon.

No Prius is immune. In 2019, thieves stole the catalytic converter from an older blue Prius parked in a downtown Sacramento garage. The car was assigned to Mary Nichols, who was then California's top air pollution regulator .

Nichols chaired the Air Resources Board in the 1970s when the Golden State began requiring a new form of catalytic converter that eventually became the national standard.

Nichols didn't drive the car; staff members did, according to Air Resources Board spokesman Stanley Young. But, he said, it is ironic that thieves targeted the vehicle assigned to "the very woman who did more than anyone to pioneer clean air technologies on cars."

Prius drivers grinding through the costly, time-consuming chore of replacing a catalytic converter say they're frustrated that little has been done to stem the problem. Police don't treat the issue as a priority, they said, and laws aimed at hobbling the black market trade in the devices haven't helped.

"The Prius Owners' Union needs to form and storm Sacramento," Prius owner Michael Graff-Weisner, said half-jokingly. "We need our voices to be heard."

Graff-Weisner's gray 2006 Prius, which he parks on the street in West L.A., has had its converter stolen three times since 2019.

The mid-2000s Prius felt a bit like the Tesla does in 2022, Graff-Weisner said: a popular car with a waiting list and the promise of carpool lane access. There is some irony, he said, that "it's now a very hot commodity for a different reason."

Roger Jao's converter was stolen on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving from the street outside his home in Baldwin Hills.

His security camera captured the theft from his 2008 Prius, which took less than two minutes. Jao shared the footage with police, but they never responded, he said.

Jao's insurance company covered the cost of the repair, minus his $1,000 deductible. He also spent about $500 to bolt a plate onto the converter, which was not covered by insurance.

"I'm not the guy who pulls up to valet in a really flashy sports car," said Jao, who works in concert promotion. "I purposefully drive a car that's kind of frumpy. It's very strange to think, like, 'Oh my God, I'm a target now.'"

Catalytic converter theft can be lucrative for thieves, but it's not without its risks. One man trying to steal a converter from a Prius in Anaheim was crushed to death when the jack holding up the car failed, police said.

Thefts can also be risky for car owners who try to prevent them. This year alone, at least two people have been shot when confronting converter thieves in Long Beach and North Hollywood .

Last month, police in the Portland, Ore., area said they busted a crime ring that had trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters over 18 months. The converters, which had an estimated street value of more than $22 million, had been stolen from six states, including California and New York, police said.

The "industrywide challenge" of catalytic converter theft was a topic of conversation when Toyota officials met with Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón

last fall, company spokesman Nathan Kokes said in an email.

Toyota supports "legislative solutions aimed at eliminating a readily accessible market for these stolen parts," Kokes said. "If there isn't a market for these parts, it eliminates the financial gain for thieves."

Kokes did not respond to a question about whether Toyota will consider a recall for the second-generation Prius, which some owners have lobbied for. But, he said, the "unfortunate situation is one we take very seriously."

Police suggest parking Priuses and other vulnerable cars in a locked garage or in a well-lit area. In Southern California, where street parking can be a blood sport, that's often impossible. Other security measures don't always help, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1x0M_0hlLKLhr00
Darren Dela Cruz of Costa Mesa had his catalytic converter stolen twice in less than a year from his 2008 Prius. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Last fall, Darren Dela Cruz, 38, heard a loud sawing noise at about 3 a.m. He learned hours later that thieves had stolen the converter from his gold 2008 Prius in Costa Mesa. He had been parked next to a newer Prius, which the thieves did not touch.

Dela Cruz had his car fixed and installed motion-sensor security cameras in his driveway, which captured the second theft five months later.

"The camera doesn't seem to do much," said Dela Cruz. "I caught them, I have good video of what was going on, I sent it in, and it didn't help at all. It seems to happen so much that the police don't really prioritize doing much about it."

The two repairs set Dela Cruz back $1,375, including two $500 deductible payments and the cost to bolt a shield on to his converter. If his car is targeted a third time, he said, he'll sell it, but he would rather not have to.

When Steven Simon, 40, had his converter stolen from his 2008 Prius at Christmas in 2020, he shelled out $1,000 for his deductible and $500 to bolt on a shield and went back to parking on the street in Echo Park. Then, in March of this year, his whole car was stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department found the Prius a month later with the shield ripped off and the catalytic converter gone. Everything else, Simon said, "was in the exact state of chaos it had been left in," including a $20 bill tucked into the console.

Simon had the car fixed again, but now, he said, he worries the car is "like a sitting duck."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 69

Flying Dutchman
2d ago

Instead of banning straws and plastic eating utensils, how about legislation that targets the salvage yards and recycling businesses? Require them to keep records of who brings these converters in and how many. If someone shows up,with a truck full of converters, that should a huge indicator of stolen property. These businesses are receiving stolen property.

Reply(5)
49
find 11780 votes
2d ago

these thieves take a finger the first time caught, a hand the next time, up to the elbow and so on. Thievery would decline. My own opinion.

Reply(10)
28
suburban legend
2d ago

tag them with a VIN, get salvage yards to stop buying them, or at least stop paying market value, and take pictures and info of everyone coming in, to sell.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Cars
TheStreet

Elon Musk Suggests a Solution for California Blackouts

In the coming days, some Californians could periodically find themselves in the dark. Due to the heat wave currently hitting the state, the local authorities have declared a state of emergency. This means that power will be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
theprescotttimes.com

OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE

YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
PRESCOTT, AZ
CBS LA

Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station

Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Prius#Priuses#Vehicles#Trinh Of Eagle Rock
CBS LA

3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce

A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Hill

Climate change overwhelming California power grid

A record heat wave is pushing California’s electric grid up against the point of failure this week, with officials pointing to climate change for putting continued stress on the system. The state issued an emergency alert for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, urging customers to conserve energy between...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOIN 6 News

Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
OREGON STATE
YourErie

Nevada man admits sending over 200 pounds of meth to Western Pennsylvania

(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday. Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count […]
SPARKS, NV
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
421K+
Followers
69K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy