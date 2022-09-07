Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Escambia County Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications...

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO