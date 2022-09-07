Read full article on original website
Related
FedEx Ground Sues Contractor Critic
FedEx Ground is suing one of its largest contractors, alleging he lodged “false and misleading statements” against it to prop up his own business. The parcel delivery giant on Friday filed a lawsuit against Spencer Patton’s Tennessee-based Route Consultant, which previously operated 225 routes for FedEx Ground. Patton’s contracts on those routes were also severed Friday. FedEx had remained largely silent to Patton’s public criticisms of the company, but the lawsuit and route cuts represent a significant strike back against the contractor as it protects a business that generated $33.2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended May 31. FedEx accused Patton...
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock
Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
US News and World Report
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Fall 18%; Company Names New CFO
(Reuters) -Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, which has grappled with slumping business and shaken up management in recent months, fell nearly 20% on Tuesday in the first full day of trading after the sudden death of its chief financial officer. The home goods company on Tuesday named accounting...
The Surprising Reason Ramit Sethi Believes You Aren't Ready to Buy a House if You Have a Small Down Payment
If you have a small down payment, you should read Sethi's advice before moving forward with homeownership.
D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Leading Trading Card Marketplace PWCC on Its $175 Million Credit Facility with WhiteHawk Capital
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to leading trading card marketplace PWCC Marketplace, LLC, together with its affiliates PWCC Services, LLC and PWCC Vault, LLC (collectively PWCC) on a new $175 million asset-backed credit facility (the Financing) led by WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP as sole lead arranger and book runner and Wingspire Capital LLC serving as revolver agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006094/en/ PWCC will use the proceeds of the Financing to create further liquidity for its growing commercial financing business, which provides loan and cash advance offerings to clients using trading cards as collateral. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Juggernauts Square Off: BlackRock CEO Fink, Amazon CEO Jassy Have Widely Different Views On Return To The Office
“We have to get our employees back in the office,” says BlackRock's Fink. “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Amazon's Jassy said onstage Wednesday at the conference. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept throughout the world in early 2020, many business leaders predicted...
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
Bezos-Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Capitalizing On Growing Demand For Vacation Rentals
Single-family rental properties have always been one of the most popular asset classes among real estate investors because of the steady demand and lower barriers to entry compared to multifamily and commercial properties. Those barriers have grown significantly over the past several months as higher home prices and interest rates...
Startup Business Loan Options With No Collateral
Starting a business can seem like a bit of a catch-22 situation. Often lenders won’t give you a business loan unless you can offer collateral—an asset that it can repossess if you default. However, with high startup costs, entrepreneurs typically need financing to get off the ground. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
Kim Kelleher Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks
Kim Kelleher added oversight of distribution revenue to her portfolio at AMC Networks, a substantial enlargement of her duties at the content company that was recently put under the aegis of a new CEO. Kelleher, who will continue to supervise advertising sales and partnerships, has been named chief commercial officer of the company, best known for its flagship cable network and influential series like “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.” “A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the...
CoinDesk
JPMorgan Hires Former Microsoft Executive to Its Digital Assets-Related Payments Group
JPMorgan (JPM) has hired former Microsoft (MSFT) executive Tahreem Kampton as a senior payments executive within the bank’s payments group. His focus will be on the future of payments, including blockchain technology and the digital ecosystem, according to a statement sent to CoinDesk. “Tahreem Kampton has joined J.P. Morgan...
Bed Bath & Beyond names a longtime executive as its new interim CFO
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died last Friday after falling from a building in New York City.
Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas
“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
Washington Examiner
Real estate market finally cools down
As list prices drop, fewer potential buyers book tours and homes sell more slowly, industry experts say. The once-scorching real estate market is finally cooling down after hitting record highs earlier this year, they add. The latest data from major real estate companies show that prices are falling, and for...
US News and World Report
Bank of America Will Release More Guidance on Work From Home in Coming Weeks -CEO
(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp will outline flexible working standards over the next six to eight weeks that will adapt to changing conditions, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said during a New York industry conference on Tuesday. His comments come as financial companies globally are offering more incentives, including free...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer’s Name Added to Second Law School
In today’s column, two Big Law firms have implemented austerity measures to deal with a slowdown in business; US law firms dominate a new London ranking of top dealmaking firms, but deal work is slowing in the city; and Ernst & Young hired two Magic Circle firms for advice on its breakup plan.
LAW・
Comments / 0