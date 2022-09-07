ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Woonsocket Call

Harmony Montgomery's stepmom arrested after court no-show

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 was arrested Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was arrested at a home in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued for her Thursday after she did not show up at a hearing on charges against her, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care.
MANCHESTER, NH
Woonsocket Call

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: New era dawning in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – Head coach Gennaro Ferraro didn't mince words when describing the new day that's dawning for his Burrillville High football program. "We've got a lot of new kids," said Ferraro. There are plenty of holes that needed to be filled after graduation resulted in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

