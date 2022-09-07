ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AOL Corp

US changes names of nearly 650 places with racist Native American women term

Since the 1930s, Big Butte and Little Butte have been known as Squaw Butte. The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to remove the name, considered a racial slur by Native Americans, with a non-offensive name. The view is looking north from Freezeout Hill south of Emmett, Idaho. (John Sowell/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
IDAHO STATE
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Michigan State
Essence

Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election

Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Ryan Costello
AOL Corp

Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no

You might think so. New, updated booster shots are being rolled out to better protect against the variants circulating now. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped COVID-19 quarantine and distancing recommendations. And more people have thrown off their masks and returned to pre-pandemic activities. But scientists...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Trace

Dealers Are Already Skirting Biden’s Ghost Gun Rule

Ghost gun dealers have already found ways around the Biden Administration’s effort to curb the sale of homemade, untraceable firearms. A rule that went into effect on August 24 requires sellers to serialize “ready to build” ghost gun kits and conduct background checks on prospective buyers. As The Trace and CBS News reported, the impending regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives prompted a fire sale of kits from dealers looking to offload their inventories. Now that the rule is in effect, sellers are simply offering ghost gun parts for sale individually.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Miami schools reject proposal to recognize October as LGBTQ+ History Month

Story at a glance Miami-Dade school board members on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have recognized October as LGBTQ+ History Month and incorporate lessons about two landmark LGBTQ+ Supreme Court cases into a U.S. government course for 12th-grade students. The proposal had argued that teaching LGBTQ+ history fosters a more inclusive learning environment for…
MIAMI, FL
Place
Americas
