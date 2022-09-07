Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
US changes names of nearly 650 places with racist Native American women term
Since the 1930s, Big Butte and Little Butte have been known as Squaw Butte. The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to remove the name, considered a racial slur by Native Americans, with a non-offensive name. The view is looking north from Freezeout Hill south of Emmett, Idaho. (John Sowell/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
PsyPost
Black legal gun ownership can reduce opposition to gun control among racially resentful White Americans
Racially resentful White Americans show reduced support for concealed carry laws when Black Americans are thought to be exercising their legal right to carry guns more than White people, according to new research published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. An estimated 7.5 million U.S. adults became new gun...
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
AOL Corp
Slur removed from place names in U.S. Here’s what Washington names changed under federal order
The federal government has removed a word long used to slur Native American women from use on federal lands including 19 sites in Washington, U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday. New names will replace the word, effective immediately, at nearly 650 geographic features across the country including Kiya Lake,...
White House renews call to ‘remove’ Section 230 liability shield
The president can’t get rid of the Section 230 liability shield without Congressional action.
Essence
Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election
Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
Opinion: America has a problem. We, my fellow progressives, must admit it
As American students return to school and new test results show 9-year-olds lost two decades of learning progress, Jill Filipovic aruges that fellow liberals need to admit Covid-related school closures were a problem.
AOL Corp
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
You might think so. New, updated booster shots are being rolled out to better protect against the variants circulating now. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped COVID-19 quarantine and distancing recommendations. And more people have thrown off their masks and returned to pre-pandemic activities. But scientists...
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
AOL Corp
Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @SPYJared. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC)...
Having children, not growing old, makes you more right-wing—especially in the U.S., study finds
The strongest relationships between parental care motivation and social conservatism were found in the U.S., Lebanon, South Korea, El Salvador, and Poland.
Military Leaders Warn of 'Extreme Strain' on Civil-Military Relations
Relations between political leaders and the Pentagon could get worse amid spike in partisanship.
Dealers Are Already Skirting Biden’s Ghost Gun Rule
Ghost gun dealers have already found ways around the Biden Administration’s effort to curb the sale of homemade, untraceable firearms. A rule that went into effect on August 24 requires sellers to serialize “ready to build” ghost gun kits and conduct background checks on prospective buyers. As The Trace and CBS News reported, the impending regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives prompted a fire sale of kits from dealers looking to offload their inventories. Now that the rule is in effect, sellers are simply offering ghost gun parts for sale individually.
Miami schools reject proposal to recognize October as LGBTQ+ History Month
Story at a glance Miami-Dade school board members on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have recognized October as LGBTQ+ History Month and incorporate lessons about two landmark LGBTQ+ Supreme Court cases into a U.S. government course for 12th-grade students. The proposal had argued that teaching LGBTQ+ history fosters a more inclusive learning environment for…
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
AOL Corp
Black historian: My group threatened, called N-word in Florida town infamous for racist attack
One of the state’s most prominent Black historians said he was targeted in a racially motivated altercation in Rosewood, a small North Florida city that was almost wiped off the map during infamous race riots a century ago. Dr. Marvin Dunn — a professor emeritus in psychology at Florida...
Hundreds of politicians, military personnel, and police are on the membership list of the extremist Oath Keepers group
The Oath Keepers' membership list contained more than 38,000 names, including 373 members of law enforcement and 81 people running for public office.
New way to track suspect credit card sales of guns and ammo approved by international organization
Credit card industry representatives have cleared the way for a new means of tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, a move that supporters say will help flag suspicious sales and reduce gun crime. The International Standards Organization, which sets rules across the financial services industry, agreed to create a new merchant...
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona.
