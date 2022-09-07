ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Forever Family: Meet Elayizah

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Joy, kindness, love, and peace are perfect ways to describe Elayizah. She is 12-year-old and searching for her Forever Family. I think that I am special because I can say that I am a people person, and maybe my personality. I like the way that I bring joy to everything."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Society
Local
Florida Education
Boca Raton, FL
Education
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Society
cbs12.com

Karla Hernandez holds rally in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Karla Hernandez, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, is holding a rally in Boca Raton. Hernandez will join students from Florida Atlantic University for a "Give a HOOT About Gun Violence" rally. It's in conjunction with FAU's Students Demand Action chapter. The...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man with dementia missing in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man diagnosed with dementia is considered missing and endangered, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Jessie Lee Calloway's family say he was recently diagnosed with dementia and may not have taken his medication for the past few days. His family told police he was last seen at around noon by the Walgreen's off of S. Federal Hwy.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#College#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Skil
cbs12.com

19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
cbs12.com

Pahokee area native recalls meeting The Queen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — John Williams is originally from Pahokee. As an educator, he did some moving around for his career, and in the early 90s he was the principal at Booker T. Washington Junior & Senior High School in the Miami area. In 1991, Queen Elizabeth...
PAHOKEE, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy