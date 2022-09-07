Read full article on original website
School Hacks: Treasure Coast school districts on alert wake of L.A. and Broward hacks
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Schools in our viewing area are on high alert after recent hacks across the U.S. Los Angeles Unified School District being the latest district targeted earlier this week. This was after Broward County schools were hacked last year. The Martin and Indian River County...
Forever Family: Meet Elayizah
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Joy, kindness, love, and peace are perfect ways to describe Elayizah. She is 12-year-old and searching for her Forever Family. I think that I am special because I can say that I am a people person, and maybe my personality. I like the way that I bring joy to everything."
School District of Palm Beach Co. responds to state's 'significant concerns' about safety
(CBS12) — There has been a lot of recent communication between the state Department of Education and the School District of Palm Beach County — in letters and in person — over measures to make sure schools are safe for students and teachers. CBS12 News obtained a...
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
Karla Hernandez holds rally in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Karla Hernandez, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, is holding a rally in Boca Raton. Hernandez will join students from Florida Atlantic University for a "Give a HOOT About Gun Violence" rally. It's in conjunction with FAU's Students Demand Action chapter. The...
Man with dementia missing in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man diagnosed with dementia is considered missing and endangered, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Jessie Lee Calloway's family say he was recently diagnosed with dementia and may not have taken his medication for the past few days. His family told police he was last seen at around noon by the Walgreen's off of S. Federal Hwy.
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
'Significant results' recently but police, prosecutor plead for help with investigations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department has been busy, confiscating 52 illegal guns over the past month and locking up suspected criminals, but not everyone they put behind bars stays there. The city's deputy police chief Rick Morris held a news conference with...
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
FBI: Man sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder South Florida police officers
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami who discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective has been sentenced to 310 months, just over 25 years, in federal prison on Thursday. Agents say 21-year-old James Robert Mills Jr.,...
Pahokee area native recalls meeting The Queen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — John Williams is originally from Pahokee. As an educator, he did some moving around for his career, and in the early 90s he was the principal at Booker T. Washington Junior & Senior High School in the Miami area. In 1991, Queen Elizabeth...
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
Suspect who wanted to cover 'irrelevant' tattoos with makeup found guilty of murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The murder suspect who wanted to wear makeup during his trial has been found guilty in a killing from more than ten years ago. It happened during a drug sale in West Palm Beach, late at night on Jan. 3, 2012. Anthony Jamal...
