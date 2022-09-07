Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bobcats Soccer To Host Full Day At FCC
(Photo by: Jackson Jarrett – Sideline Photos) Salem Soccer has a home game for every team today at FCC Fields. The 1st/2nd grade will start out at 8:30 against Centralia. The 3rd/4th Boys will host Highland at 10:00. At 11:45, the 3rd/4th girls will take on New Baden, followed by the 5th/6th girls going against Highland at 1:05. The 5th/6th Boys will host O’Fallon at 2:30. The last game of the day will be at 4:00. The 7th/8th grade team will take on Albers.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/09 – Marion St. Clair Roemer
Marion St. Clair Roemer, age 94 of Centralia, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia. She was born on March 19, 1928, in Harmony, Arkansas, the daughter of Cleve and Martha (Watson) St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
southernillinoisnow.com
YMCA/Salem Recreation Youth/Beginner League Soccer Results
In YMCA/Salem Rec Youth League Soccer Thursday, BSI beat Odin Healthcare 2-1. Piper Stanford and Jasen Lindsey were the Players of the Game for the winners. And Silas Trinkle and Ryker Tolka for Odin Healthcare. Grace United Methodist shutout Rural King 4-0. In the win recognized were Kayne Rhynes and...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/13 – Doris Jean Frambes Vordtriede Goble
Doris Jean Frambes Vordtriede Goble, 73, of Salem, Illinois passed away September 7, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Born January 4, 1949, in Salem, she was the daughter of Byron and Reta (Albert) Frambes. The family invites friends to gather with them at the East Lawn Cemetery for graveside services...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Wins 8th Straight…NC Falls To Altamont — HS Baseball
SC won their 8th straight, knocking off CHBC 15-0 in 5 innings. Ethan Watwood homered, Anthony Buonaura added a double and drove in 3 runs. SC got 2 RBI from Chase Thompson, Aidan Dodson, Watwood and Colton Smith. Maddox Robb had 2 hits and an RBI an dBrody Markley drove in a run. Callaway Smith added 2 RBI. Buonaura was the winning pitcher going 3 innings allowing 1 hit and struck out 9. Cohen West got the final 3 outs.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Selmaville Shuts Out Odin/Patoka..Bobcats JV Host Iuka Today
Selmaville shutout Patoka/Odin 10-0 in junior high baseball. Brendan Smith and Logan Butts combined on the 1 hitter. Zane Dodson doubled twice going 3-3 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored; Wyatt McCarty added a double going 2-4 with an RBI and 2 runs. Riley Tate drove in a pair with RBI also from Nicholi Mahrenka.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
southernillinoisnow.com
2020 09/12 – Melvin E. Lange
Melvin E. Lange, 79, of Centralia, passed away at home with family by his side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Mr. Lange was born on February 7, 1943, to the late Fred and Leona (Lueking) Lange. He married Earlene (Twenhafel) Lange on June 6th, 1964, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft
Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Salem Police now say man was stabbed in altercation on West Schwartz Street and not downtown
Salem Police say a 32-year-old Iuka man who was stabbed in the arm Thursday night was involved in an altercation in the 600 block of West Schwartz. Police say initial information indicated the man had been stabbed in a separate incident in the 100 block of South Broadway, which they have now learned is not true.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $75,000 for Salem man charged with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 19-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with eight counts of motor vehicle burglary. Salem Police believe Branden Powell of West Warmouth committed all eight burglaries by himself early Saturday morning. There were no signs of forced entry to any of the vehicles.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest two on felony drug charges
Centralia Police have arrested two persons on felony drug charges. 41-year-old Todd Goremann of North Elm in Centralia was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a narcotic instrument. 54-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council passes new cemetery ordinance…what will it mean?
The Salem City Council after discussion over the past few months has adopted an ordinance slightly raising fees and putting more regulations on what can be placed at gravesites in the East Lawn Cemetery. While Councilman Jim Koehler expressed concern about the ordinance blowing up on them, Public Works Director...
southernillinoisnow.com
Vernon man wanted on multiple charges including attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction found unfit to stand trail
A 67-year-old Vernon man facing charges in connection with an attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction as well as a separate aggravated battery to a police officer charge has been found unfit to stand trial. Judge Michael McHaney entered the order Tuesday in Marion County Court following a fitness report...
southernillinoisnow.com
Alma man sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison
A 46-year-old Alma man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges. John Doyle of the 4500 block of Kinoka Road admitted to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
Comments / 0