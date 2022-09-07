ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Observer

National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center

National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Clinton, MD
Whiskey Riff

Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu

The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Gyms#Economic Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Newswire Com#Fitness Holdings#Llc#Onelife Fitness#Aldi#Coo
irei.com

Washington, D.C., office sells for $531m

Boston Properties (BXP) has completed the disposition of 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., for a gross sales price of $531 million and net proceeds of approximately $512 million. The gross sales price equates to approximately $1,100 per rentable square foot. The new owner was not disclosed; however, it is...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

City Manager picks new spokesperson for the City of Alexandria

City Manager Jim Parajon has announced that a former Norfolk reporter and fellow transplant from Texas will be coming to Alexandria to serve as the city’s director of communications and public information. In a release, Parajon said Ebony Fleming will serve in the role effective today (Tuesday). While Fleming...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dbknews.com

UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Economy
mocoshow.com

Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
DAMASCUS, MD
DC News Now

Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement

WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy