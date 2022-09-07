Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
20 years after Beltway snipers, ATF leader says new technology could have solved case sooner
As the 20-year anniversary of the Beltway Sniper shooting rampage nears, the man who headed the investigation at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says new technology would have likely stopped the shootings sooner. During a three-week period in October 2002, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd...
Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu
The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
irei.com
Washington, D.C., office sells for $531m
Boston Properties (BXP) has completed the disposition of 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., for a gross sales price of $531 million and net proceeds of approximately $512 million. The gross sales price equates to approximately $1,100 per rentable square foot. The new owner was not disclosed; however, it is...
alxnow.com
City Manager picks new spokesperson for the City of Alexandria
City Manager Jim Parajon has announced that a former Norfolk reporter and fellow transplant from Texas will be coming to Alexandria to serve as the city’s director of communications and public information. In a release, Parajon said Ebony Fleming will serve in the role effective today (Tuesday). While Fleming...
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Fire started aboard Metro train at Eastern Market; station evacuated, officials say
WASHINGTON - A fire that was started aboard a Metro train at the Eastern Market station triggered an evacuation and delays Friday morning. Officials say an individual set the small fire inside a train that was at Eastern Market. They said the train operator extinguished it quickly and that the station was evacuated.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – Car-b-que on Dean Ave NE and the Usual
R sends above from Dean Ave around 730am this morning. And Brian sends below from Washington Ave in Silver Spring (down the street from Parkway Deli) And thanks to M. for sending from “By the Foreman mills store on Rhode Island Avenue.”. It had been 9 days since our...
mocoshow.com
Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement
WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
Mansion party in Maryland canceled after promotion video goes viral
LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — A house party in Laytonville scheduled on Sept. 4 was canceled after a promotion video surfacing across several social media platform ultimately went viral. According to a social media account associated with Parties Got Talent, the promotors expected hundreds of people to attend the event. The...
Metro worker taken to hospital after fire on train in DC
Members of DC Fire and EMS took a Metro worker to the hospital Friday morning for evaluation after a fire started on a train at the Eastern Market station.
ESPN
Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett sentenced to three months' house arrest
ASHBURN, Va. -- Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest stemming from a December car accident that killed his longtime girlfriend. Everett, sentenced Thursday in Loudoun County General District Court, also had his driver license suspended for six months. He was given 12 months of house arrest but had nine months suspended.
Comments / 0