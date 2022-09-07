ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors Swear By This One Fruit To Beat Bloating Fast Every Morning

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

If you’re frequently waking up bloated or experiencing other signs of indigestion in the morning, a doctor visit is vital. Before then, however, it’s important to keep track of what you do eat on a daily basis and your meal schedules. We checked in with doctors and other health experts for one fruit suggestion to not only beat morning bloat, but to also promote gut health and help you start your day with energy, all at the same time. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.

How Bananas Soothe Morning Bloat

One of the "best fruits" to prevent and/or soothe a bloated stomach, Richards says, are bananas. This fruits, she says, are "rich in specific nutrients that help eliminate water retention, inflammation, and ultimately bloat." Whether they're eaten on their own, in a smoothie, in yogurt, or in cereal, they are known to "reduce swelling and inflammation," much of which, she notes, are responsible for bloat. Additionally, "Bananas are rich in potassium which helps to regulate sodium and prevent water retention," she explains.

Best agrees, and advises that consuming foods like bananas "that are naturally anti-inflammatory," can significantly reduce morning bloat. "Foods like fruit, legumes, nuts, and vegetables provide plant compounds, phytonutrients, that work to reduce inflammation in the body which removes stress from the uterus and surrounding muscles," she suggests.

Other Quick Tips Re: Morning Bloating Prevention

While Boyer agrees that bananas have plenty of health (and specifically gut health) benefits, he also provides several tips to keep in mind to stop morning bloat in its tracks. Firstly, he urges to always "make sure to eat breakfast after waking up." Skipping breakfast or eating something sweet or sugary, he warns, can "lead to blood sugar spikes and hormonal imbalances that can cause bloating." Instead, "opt for a healthy, whole grain-rich breakfast rich in protein and fiber to keep you feeling full longer and prevent cravings later in the day," he says.

Next, Boyer stresses to "eat fruits that are low in sugar and high in fiber," such as bananas. "Fruits low in sugar can help prevent blood sugar spikes that can lead to bloating and cravings later in the day, while high-fiber fruits help promote healthy digestion and regularity (which can also lead to less bloating)," he says. Some examples of these fruits include "berries, apples, pears, plums, peaches, figs, kiwis, coconuts, bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, and asparagus," if you want to pair any with bananas.

Boyer's last two tips are to "drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and prevent dry skin (which can promote bloat and water retention), and to, of course, exercise regularly (at least 30 minutes a day). "Exercise boosts your metabolism, and helps reduce water retention because the body stores less water as it requires more energy," he concludes.

